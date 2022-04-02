ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City reclaim top spot with Burnley win after Liverpool down Watford

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Manchester City made sure they ended the day on top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley .

Responding to Liverpool’s lunchtime win over Watford , first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan restored City’s one-point advantage ahead of a huge week, which includes the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid and next week’s visit of the Reds.

City had gone 13 points clear after beating Chelsea in January – a figure inflated by the games in hand held by Liverpool – but kicked off at Turf Moor in second place after Jurgen Klopp’s side dispatched Burnley’s relegation rivals Watford for a 10th consecutive league win.

Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in the first half was followed by a late Fabinho penalty to send a message the short distance up the road to Turf Moor, but City responded in kind.

Vitaly Janelt’s quickfire double saw Brentford secure a 4-1 romp over a Chelsea side beset by unrelenting takeover talk.

Christian Eriksen also netted in a win that puts Thomas Frank’s side on the verge of cementing their top-flight status.

Toni Rudiger hammered home a long-range strike, but Brentford punished Chelsea’s out-of-character defensive disarray three times in six minutes, to seal a memorable win.

And by the time Yoane Wissa drilled home a fourth, the travelling fans were in full dreamland.

Wolves maintained their European charge after a deserved derby win over Aston Villa.

Jonny’s rocket and Ashley Young’s own goal earned the hosts a 2-1 win at Molineux.

Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back with a late penalty but Wolves held their nerve to keep the pressure on in the race for Europe.

James Ward-Prowse produced more free-kick magic to earn Southampton a 1-1 draw at Leeds and halt their four-game losing run.

The England midfielder curled home a trademark dead-ball effort early in the second half after Jack Harrison had given Leeds an interval lead.

Southampton had lost their previous three Premier League games before a thumping home FA Cup defeat to Manchester City and will be happier than Leeds with a point.

A first-half penalty miss by Neal Maupay ensured Brighton and Norwich played out a goalless draw at the Amex Stadium.

The goal-shy hosts dominated throughout against their bottom-of-the-table opponents and yet saw their usual Achilles heel crop up.

Maupay had the chance to break the deadlock in the 29th-minute but blazed over before he squandered another late chance to ensure a second stalemate of the campaign between the teams.

