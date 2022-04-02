ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Gov. Tom Wolf Says New Facility Will Bring Dozens Of Manufacturing Jobs To Lawrence County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — New manufacturing jobs are coming to Lawrence County as a local company expands into a new facility in New Castle.

Governor Tom Wolf said that Bunting, Inc. will bring 79 new jobs to its new aluminum extrusion mill.

Bunting said it will invest more than $16 million into the project over the next four years.

“The workforce here has the right roots for it,” Joshua Bunting, President of Bunting Architectural Metals said. “It has the right vocational training … so we’re really excited about it.”

Bunting has received tens of thousands in state grants to help train local workers for these new jobs.

