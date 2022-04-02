ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Peaky Blinders - The Road to Hell - Review

By Milo MJ
spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy approaching Peaky Blinders’ final series as a character study for Tommy, I’m now slowly starting to warm to the season – The Road To Hell is continuing to explore his inner conflict as a character – we’ve already seen him give the Nazi salute under deep cover; but the show...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Sherlock TV Series Has New Streaming Home in America and It Will Be for A While

BBC's Sherlock TV series has found a new streaming home in America, and fans will be able to catch the series there for a while! Crackle has reportedly acquired the exclusive US streaming rights to Sherlock and will be streaming the Sherlock Holmes reboot series on the Crackle Plus service for the next three years. It will be the only official place that US fans will be able to stream Sherlock, making it an effective "get" for Crackle.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Catherine Tate's Hard Cell receives first-look trailer on Netflix

Catherine Tate's latest Netflix comedy series Hard Cell has unveiled a first-look trailer. The show will be released with six 30-minute episodes on April 22 and in classic Tate fashion, she plays a host of eccentric characters based in a fictional women's prison, HMP Woldsley. The mockumentary-style comedy includes Tate...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Graham
Person
Diana Mitford
Person
Tarantino
Person
Tom Hardy
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff show to bring back classic villain

Walking Dead spoilers follow. Samantha Morton is the latest star set to join the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead. Although little is known about her upcoming storyline, Morton will be reprising her role as Alpha, who featured as one of the villains of The Walking Dead (via The Hollywood Reporter).
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix Has Cancelled Another Solid Show After Just One Season

One would think there are only so many times the feeling of pain and betrayal can happen after a TV show gets cancelled after only a single season. And yet every year, that pain strikes throughout, seemingly more and more even, given the sheer number of new shows debuting annually. Netflix gets pegged quite a bit for axing first-season shows (among others), with notable examples such as Cowboy Bebop.The streaming service has done it again by cancelling the sci-fi horror series Archive 81, just two months after its promising debut.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Road To Hell#Hell Is#Character Arc#Open Air#Nazi
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Netflix’s Longest-Running Series Is Ending

Netflix is not one to let a show linger around. Whether viewership drops off past a certain point, or because the company has some secret data that’s guiding the decision, most of the company’s original series get canceled after just a handful of seasons. Even “hit” Netflix shows are often wrapped up after Season 3 or 4; only the biggest of the site’s series, like Orange Is the New Black and House of Cards, have broken through that unofficial threshold and gotten close to 100 total episodes. (Surprisingly, no Netflix show has run for more than 100 episodes.)
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘This Is Us’ Finale: When Is the Last Episode of ‘This Is Us’?

It’s the final season of NBC’s This Is Us, which is both a TV show and a roller coaster ride of all the feelings. The series, which stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley as the Pearson family, whose story is told in both present day and through flashbacks that mostly taking place in the 1980s, is bowing out after six wildly popular seasons. Gather your tissues and your remote and prepare yourself for what will surely be an emotional end with all the information you need about when the last episode of This Is Us will air.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 29

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, The Adam Project, and King of Thieves. There are no new movies to the list on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Tuesday, March 29, but they're in a very different order from yesterday. Yesterday's No. 1 and No. 2 are the same, Blade Runner 2049 and The Adam Project, respectively, but the new No. 3, Michael Caine-led heist movie King of Thieves, shot all the way up from No. 10. Netflix subscribers want to see geezers do crimes. And yesterday's No. 3 (Black Crab) and No. 4 (A Walk Among the Tombstones) are down to No. 8 and No. 7, respectively. Despicable Me 2, which is expiring from Netflix in a couple of days, is back up to No. 4 from the No. 7 spot yesterday.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A Price Increase That Will Affect All Customers—People Are Not Happy About This!

How many times, in the last few years alone, have you thought about what to do at night and ended up happily snuggling under a blanket and watching something great on Netflix? The streaming giant has been a significant part of our lives, especially during the pandemic — which is why it’s unusual and surprising to hear people complaining about Netflix. But a recent announcement has some fans split. Netflix just announced a price increase that will affect all customers — and people are not happy about this.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Epic Ryan Gosling Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Netflix is getting great new content all the time, and right now, an epic Ryan Gosling movie is the number one film on the streamer's charts. Blade Runner 2049, a 2017 sci-fi blockbuster, is the top movie on Netlfix, and No. 3 on the overall Top 10. It lands behind only the new season of Bridgerton at No. 1 and the new baking competition show, Is It Cake? at No. 2.
MOVIES
Collider

Keanu Reeves Movies Including 'Matrix' and 'John Wick' Pulled From Chinese Platforms

At least two Chinese streaming platforms have taken down 19 films starring Keanu Reeves, after the actor appeared in a Tibet-related concert organized by a non-profit affiliated with the Dalai Lama. Tencent Video and iQiyi have taken down major films in the Matrix and John Wick franchises, among others, the Los Angeles Times was the first to report.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy