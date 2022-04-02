Alex Guarnaschelli Had The Perfect Advice For Getting A Teenager To Eat Anchovies

There's a much-shared meme circulating on social media that claims every adult has a favorite stovetop burner, which is proof that we all have our preferences when it comes to the things we use in the kitchen. The same goes for cooking tools. There are tons of utensils and gadgets that can do everything from chop to glaze to flip to blend, and many cooks — both professional and home chefs — have their go-tos. Maybe you love your silicone spatula for mixing batter. Maybe you swear by your whisk for fluffy scrambled eggs. Or maybe you're obsessed with your kitchen scale for the most precise measurements.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO