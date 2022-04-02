Alex Guarnaschelli Had The Perfect Advice For Getting A Teenager To Eat Anchovies
By Hannah Beach
Mashed
2 days ago
Most of us experience a change in palate between childhood and adulthood. In other words, as we grow up, we try new foods and acquire new tastes. That broccoli we hated as kids now tastes pretty awesome, especially when roasted with garlic. The oatmeal we refused is now pretty exciting when...
Much like hot chocolate goes with snow and pumpkin spice with autumn leaves, ice cream goes alongside blazing summer heat. While we're not totally in summer just yet, the weather's starting to break and the days are slowly but surely getting warmer. Ice cream companies are already beginning to cash in on the anticipation for summer's return, and Dairy Queen is no exception.
What do you always keep in the kitchen? Some people have spices they swear by, while others have a favorite snack they consistently stock in the pantry. Basic ingredients you should always have on hand include things like olive oil, garlic, flour, and lemons — but chefs, of course, have their own opinions about kitchen must-haves. Alex Guarnaschelli, for example, firmly believes that you should always keep beans and lentils in your pantry. And if you're wondering what Bobby Flay's pantry staples include, he talked about this very subject in a recent episode of his podcast with his daughter Sophie, "Always Hungry."
There's a handful of foods we associate with Easter. Ham, eggs, candy, pretzels, — wait — what was that about pretzels? You know all about Auntie Anne's and Wetzel's Pretzels, but perhaps you've never thought of those salty and soft hunks of dough to be in the same group as colorful eggs and rabbit-shaped chocolate bars. The history of pretzels isn't found just in the shopping mall food court or in plastic bowls at your local bar.
If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
Darden Restaurants informed investors and analysts on March 24 that they will have to lower their expectations. As CNBC covered, the company was supposed to bring in $2.51 billion in revenue but only managed $2.45 billion. Moreover, same-store sales for Olive Garden, which is Darden Restaurant's most profitable brand, only grew by 29.9%, not 36.7%. This is despite having record-breaking sales in December.
While Chick-fil-A has its core menu items — chicken nuggets, waffle fries, and the OG chicken sandwich — the fast-food chain has also seen a rotating cast of specialty treats come and go over the years. There were savory picks like the chicken salad sandwich, the carrot and raisin salad, and coleslaw. Then there were desserts like the banana pudding milkshake, a brownie with nuts, and the cheesecake, the latter of which even had its own Facebook page at one point petitioning to add it to the menu again.
@ethanabitz Reply to @cheffrosty Yeah.. maine totally sucks 🙃 #mainecheck #mainetiktok #mainetok #maine ♬ Maine - Noah Kahan. I can't lie, TikTok is one of the more entertaining forms of social media. At first, I was not on board at all, but I have slowly warmed up to it. So many weird fads, trends, and challenges have come from the millions and millions of folks who use it on a daily basis. It has made stars out of everyday ordinary people, just posting fun clips, and when someone recently made the comment "Or don’t, because Maine sucks. Stop romanticizing this place," a guy named Ethan Abitz came back at him with the perfect answer, with a video called "Ode To Maine."
Pets bring joy, purpose, and unconditional love to the lives of millions of people. They get us up in the morning (who needs an alarm clock?) to eat and play outside in the sun, rain, and snow — and their daily exercise benefits us humans, too. They also hog couches and even beds, but that closeness only creates a bond that warms our bodies and hearts.
Most of us find ourselves at a Denny's from time to time — most likely for a weekend brunch or perhaps a tipsy late-night grub fest. The restaurant's roots can be traced back to 1953 when Harold Butler and Richard Jezak opened up Danny's Donuts in Lakewood, Calif. (via Denny's). After changing up the concept and tweaking its name to avoid confusion with another restaurant, Denny's expanded locations and introduced its legendary breakfast menu, featuring classic staples like the Grand Slam, biscuits with sausage gravy, and pancakes. Today, Denny's has nearly 1,500 locations spread out across every state in the country (via Scrape Hero). There are locations in 979 cities, with most Denny's restaurants being situated across California, only behind Texas and Florida. Houston, Texas, has 27 Dennys' restaurants alone.
No one knows its exact origin, but History claims that April Fool's Day has been celebrated around the world for centuries by amateur and professional hoaxsters alike, inspiring the smallest of tricks like switching the sugar for the salt, wrapping tape around a sink's sprayer hose to the most far-reaching of ruses. On the latter end, many major companies have taken to the internet in recent years in the hopes of going viral with their holiday pranks.
Ree Drummond, a.k.a. "The Pioneer Woman," has built a culinary empire from her Oklahoma farm. Some things, like her cookbooks, issues of her magazine, and her Pioneer Woman kitchenware, are available for fans across the world to snatch up. However, if you're a superfan interested in getting the full Pioneer Woman experience, you'll need to pop by Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where Drummond has opened a storefront: The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, known colloquially as The Merc.
There's a much-shared meme circulating on social media that claims every adult has a favorite stovetop burner, which is proof that we all have our preferences when it comes to the things we use in the kitchen. The same goes for cooking tools. There are tons of utensils and gadgets that can do everything from chop to glaze to flip to blend, and many cooks — both professional and home chefs — have their go-tos. Maybe you love your silicone spatula for mixing batter. Maybe you swear by your whisk for fluffy scrambled eggs. Or maybe you're obsessed with your kitchen scale for the most precise measurements.
Going to the farmers market is something that we look forward to each time spring rolls around. That's when farmers markets are open again (longer and more frequently), thanks to better weather conditions. Additionally, the return of spring means more fruits and vegetables come into season. Aside from a sunny weekend outing, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about shopping at the farmers market again. Accessing fresh produce, buying meat from sustainable butchers, sampling artisanal cheeses, drinking organic coffee, sipping a bottle of sparkling kombucha, and supporting local farmers are just a few of the reasons to get excited.
If anyone knows dairy, it's Food Network chef Alex Guarnaschelli. Not only is her acclaimed New York City restaurant called Butter, but she also makes plenty of homemade butter with a surprising ingredient: sour cream. (Although, in 2011, per Eater, she did serve as a spokesperson for the butter replacement I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!)
It's true that the internet is full of unbelievable trends such as videos of cake artists cutting realistic cakes that resemble everyday objects, including delicious-looking burgers with fries on the side. According to PopSugar, some bakers have designed cakes that don't even seem like they're cakes, and it's nearly impossible to spot the differences thanks to the incredibly skilled cake artists.
Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis has an intimate relationship with the beach. According to Food Network, the TV host fronted the program "Giada on the Beach," a series of episodes that explored seafood, cocktails, hot weather food, and other culinary aspects associated with a summer beach day. When she isn't...
Much like cake and specialty coffees, doughnuts with special flavors and decorations can mark a holiday occasion. Some shops offer doughnuts with black-and-orange icing on Halloween. You can often find red-and-green doughnuts with little tree-shaped sprinkles on Christmas. It's a food that can be tailored to fit just about any holiday.
The salad that first conquered my heart was called, oddly, the Garbage. Anything but, it was a salad of monumental proportions: chopped iceberg and veggies seasoned with olives, red onion, and a non-negligible amount of crumbled blue cheese. Combined with the secret vinaigrette, it truly sang. After ordering the salad...
Salmon is a quick and easy dinner that is still relatively inexpensive compared to other types of fish. This easy marinated salmon recipe can be cooked on an indoor grill, outdoor grill or in a skillet or grill pan. The flavors of lemon, thyme and garlic soak into the salmon,...
Applebee's has made a name for itself by serving affordable food in an environment that strives to cater to everyone: families, couples on date night, or friends gathering to watch the game with some beers. The chain restaurant is one of the most popular in the United States, according to Stacker — which might have something to do with how the brand continues introducing new concepts and bringing back old favorites. From its half-priced appetizers to its $1 margarita and Long Island iced tea specials, Applebee's has a way of reeling customers in with deals. However, these menu items tend to only last for a short time, which means consumers need to take advantage of them quickly.
Comments / 0