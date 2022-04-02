Is Waffle House Open On Easter 2022?

Easter 2022 could be a blast for food lovers: Plenty of restaurants have announced that their doors will be open for their customers on the Sunday, April 17 holiday. This is especially good news for those who have a lot of activities lined up for Easter Sunday and would prefer to...
Back in 1983, Burger King's Croissan'wich seemed revolutionary. At the time, much like now, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report dominated the fast-food breakfast market with a very simple menu. It had the Egg McMuffin, pancakes, the Big Breakfast (pancakes, eggs, sausage patty, and a hash browns), and not much else.
Arby's has a catchphrase that's short, simple, and to the point: "We have the meats." And though the chain is known for its cold cut sandwiches, it actually does have more meats on the menu than just deli turkey, roast beef, and ham. In fact, it just brought back Arby's boneless wings, which were tested in December of 2020, and debuted as a limited-time menu option in October of 2021.
While Chick-fil-A has its core menu items — chicken nuggets, waffle fries, and the OG chicken sandwich — the fast-food chain has also seen a rotating cast of specialty treats come and go over the years. There were savory picks like the chicken salad sandwich, the carrot and raisin salad, and coleslaw. Then there were desserts like the banana pudding milkshake, a brownie with nuts, and the cheesecake, the latter of which even had its own Facebook page at one point petitioning to add it to the menu again.
Much like hot chocolate goes with snow and pumpkin spice with autumn leaves, ice cream goes alongside blazing summer heat. While we're not totally in summer just yet, the weather's starting to break and the days are slowly but surely getting warmer. Ice cream companies are already beginning to cash in on the anticipation for summer's return, and Dairy Queen is no exception.
The championship winner is Krispy Kreme…at least, for doughnut lovers. It’s officially “Bracket Season” and the popular doughnut shop is sweetening fans’ experience – whether their bracket is “busted” or “booming!”. From March 24 to 27, all customers who visit a...
Darden Restaurants informed investors and analysts on March 24 that they will have to lower their expectations. As CNBC covered, the company was supposed to bring in $2.51 billion in revenue but only managed $2.45 billion. Moreover, same-store sales for Olive Garden, which is Darden Restaurant's most profitable brand, only grew by 29.9%, not 36.7%. This is despite having record-breaking sales in December.
When the Whopper Melt launched earlier this month, it initially received a royal welcome from Burger King's fanbase. The Takeout heralded the menu item as the replacement for the chain's iconic Whopper burger. That was three weeks ago. Now, as The Seattle Times reports, consumers have filed a class action...
Why do restaurants give us bread at the start of the meal? I can never resist eating it, but it means I fill up and don’t appreciate the meal fully. It seems counterproductive for both restaurateur and diner. Colin Woodcock, Beaconsfield. Send new questions to nq@theguardian.com. Because more food...
A restaurant owner has slammed a couple who ordered the 'most expensive food and wine' on the menu - before leaving without paying their £80 bill. Sergio Murtas, from Guisborough, took to Facebook to explain how the pair had dined in his restaurant Sergio's last weekend before dashing off without paying.
It just feels wrong to not accompany a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich with something sweet—be it those turnover-style fried pies or a classic Beignet. The Southern-style fast food joint has toyed with iterations of its deep-fried, powdered sugar-doused pastries before, and now Popeyes is putting an all-new twist on its fan-favorite Beignets.
McDonald’s fans are known to form cult-like followings around limited edition menu items arguably moreso than customers of any other fast-food chain (don’t come for us, Taco Bell fanatics.) With the annual craze that surrounds the St. Patrick’s Day-adjacent release of the Shamrock Shake, to the commotion caused...
What do you always keep in the kitchen? Some people have spices they swear by, while others have a favorite snack they consistently stock in the pantry. Basic ingredients you should always have on hand include things like olive oil, garlic, flour, and lemons — but chefs, of course, have their own opinions about kitchen must-haves. Alex Guarnaschelli, for example, firmly believes that you should always keep beans and lentils in your pantry. And if you're wondering what Bobby Flay's pantry staples include, he talked about this very subject in a recent episode of his podcast with his daughter Sophie, "Always Hungry."
Most of us find ourselves at a Denny's from time to time — most likely for a weekend brunch or perhaps a tipsy late-night grub fest. The restaurant's roots can be traced back to 1953 when Harold Butler and Richard Jezak opened up Danny's Donuts in Lakewood, Calif. (via Denny's). After changing up the concept and tweaking its name to avoid confusion with another restaurant, Denny's expanded locations and introduced its legendary breakfast menu, featuring classic staples like the Grand Slam, biscuits with sausage gravy, and pancakes. Today, Denny's has nearly 1,500 locations spread out across every state in the country (via Scrape Hero). There are locations in 979 cities, with most Denny's restaurants being situated across California, only behind Texas and Florida. Houston, Texas, has 27 Dennys' restaurants alone.
No one knows its exact origin, but History claims that April Fool's Day has been celebrated around the world for centuries by amateur and professional hoaxsters alike, inspiring the smallest of tricks like switching the sugar for the salt, wrapping tape around a sink's sprayer hose to the most far-reaching of ruses. On the latter end, many major companies have taken to the internet in recent years in the hopes of going viral with their holiday pranks.
There's a handful of foods we associate with Easter. Ham, eggs, candy, pretzels, — wait — what was that about pretzels? You know all about Auntie Anne's and Wetzel's Pretzels, but perhaps you've never thought of those salty and soft hunks of dough to be in the same group as colorful eggs and rabbit-shaped chocolate bars. The history of pretzels isn't found just in the shopping mall food court or in plastic bowls at your local bar.
Gone are the days of simply putting out a tasty product and hoping people will come — the new fast food frontier is bringing as many customers online as possible. That was what pushed Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report to entice app downloads with free fries and nuggets and Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned Taco Bell to launch its app-only taco-a-day-for-$10 subscription.
Breakfast is often touted as the "most important meal of the day," with WebMD listing some of its benefits, such as kick-starting your metabolism, providing energy, and even possibly aiding in weight loss. However, despite all of the positives that come with chowing down on a plate of eggs, waffles, or bacon during the early hours, it's not always easy to get into the kitchen every morning to whip up a meal. Fortunately, a number of fast food eateries have started serving breakfast, giving those that might prefer getting a few extra Z's in the morning the chance to grab a bite to eat on-the-go.
Burger King has stepped in to take the place of another fast-food giant in a Powys town near the Shropshire border. The home of the Whopper has opened its newest restaurant on Pool Road in Newtown. The location sets it up in direct opposition to burger rivals McDonald's, which has...
After a rough start in the U.S., the German-bred grocery chain Aldi has worked its way up the ranks of American grocery stores in recent years — and it's not just because the average Aldi checkout line moves 40% faster than those of its competitors (via Forbes). As a discount chain, Aldi is adamant about keeping its products affordable, but the store seems to be just as serious about quality. When Aldi invited The Telegraph to tour its headquarters in 2013, the public saw just how meticulous the family-owned business is about testing its products before putting them on its shelves. This may be especially true of the products made in Aldi's test kitchen, including its $3-or-less Mama Cozzi's take-and-bake pizza. Some people avoid it, but The Kitchn's Jessica Kelly tried every variation of the stuff at her local Aldi and touted it as the best grocery store 'za around.
Much like cake and specialty coffees, doughnuts with special flavors and decorations can mark a holiday occasion. Some shops offer doughnuts with black-and-orange icing on Halloween. You can often find red-and-green doughnuts with little tree-shaped sprinkles on Christmas. It's a food that can be tailored to fit just about any holiday.
