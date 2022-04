Ireland are still searching for their first win of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations after being overwhelmed 40-5 by France in Toulouse.Outside centre Eve Higgins crossed under the posts for the visitors in the 56th minute but it was a lone highlight on a difficult afternoon at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.It was the second time Higgins had touched down but an earlier try was ruled out by the TMO.Ireland were hampered by a high penalty count but having trailed 26-0 at half-time, leaking four tries in the process, they improved after the interval.Livewire France scrum-half Laure Sansus ran in tries in each half to emerge as the most effective player for the hosts, who have now collected a maximum 10 match points after two rounds.

