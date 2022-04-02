ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elton John credits Ryan White's family with saving his life

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUNkA_0exZWUwL00

Elton John credits teenage AIDS victim Ryan White and his family with saving his life.

The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday that spending time around White’s family caused him to make changes in his life. White was from Indiana .

“I knew that my lifestyle was crazy and out of order. And six months later, I got sober and clean and have been ever since,” John said.

He said White’s family was the catalyst for him to change.

“I cannot thank them enough, because without them, I’d probably be dead,” the singer said, WTHR-TV reported.

White died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8, 1990. He had contracted HIV years earlier through a tainted blood transfusion. His mother, Jeanne White-Ginder continues to share a close relationship with John, who acknowledged her presence at the concert.

“I love you so much,” John said. “Thank you for all you’ve done for me. This song is for you.”

He then began playing “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.”

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Sir Elton John was blocked from adopting an orphan

Sir Elton John was stopped from adopting a Ukrainian orphan because of his sexuality. The 75-year-old star and his husband David Furnish tried to adopt a child from an orphanage they visited, but they were told they wouldn’t be able to because they’re gay. The ‘Rocket Man’ hitmaker...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis, 67, is seen using an earpiece prompter on American Siege movie set 'having suffered cognitive issues and problems with his lines since 2020': Die Hard star 'steps back from acting' after revealing aphasia brain disorder diagnosis

Bruce Willis has reportedly been struggling with cognitive issues on the sets of his films for years - and even needed an earpiece to feed him lines - long before his family announced on Wednesday that the famed actor had been diagnosed with a brain condition. In a statement on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Hello Magazine

Country music fans heartbroken after singer Brad Martin dies aged 48

Country music fans have expressed their sadness after it was revealed that singer/songwriter Brad Martin has died at the age of 48. The Before I Knew Better hitmaker passed away on Friday, 11 March. While no cause of death has been disclosed, Brad's sister, Melissa Lea Hobbs, revealed on an online fundraising page that he had suffered "severe internal damage" in "a work-related injury" in January " that was exasperated by an "already existing health crisis".
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'Most beautiful family addition': Sarah Palin celebrates birth of her EIGHTH grandchild as daughter Willow and her husband Ricky welcome their third baby, a son named Pace Banner

Sarah Palin has become a grandmother for the eighth time after her daughter Willow welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Pace Banner. The 58-year-old former governor of Alaska shared the family's joyful news on Instagram, where she proudly posted several images of her newborn grandson, while describing him as 'heaven on earth' and the 'most beautiful addition' to their brood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Jeff Bridges Says He Feels 'Terrific' After Going into Remission Following Lymphoma Battle

Jeff Bridges is sharing a positive health update two years after revealing he was diagnosed with lymphoma. In September 2021, the actor, 72, announced he is in remission — and now, months later, Bridges says he feels "terrific." During a virtual panel Tuesday for his upcoming FX series The Old Man, Bridges thanked the cast, crew and producers for their support during his cancer battle, The Wrap and Deadline report.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan White
Person
Elton John
The Guardian

The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies from brain cancer aged 33

Tom Parker, a singer with the Wanted, has died aged 33 from brain cancer. His wife, Kelsey, said on Instagram: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad sharing life beyond cancer

The same day the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" bandleader received 11 Grammy nominations – the most by any artist this year – the love of his life was beginning chemotherapy treatments for her second battle with cancer. Jon Batiste and bestselling author Suleika Jaouad ("Between Two Kingdoms") talk with correspondent Jim Axelrod about how their world was turned upside-down, and how they met adversity with an act of defiance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wthr Tv
People

Bruce Willis' Daughter Scout Says It Was 'Surreal' Sharing His 'Personal' Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis' daughter Scout is thankful for the support her family has received since sharing the news of the actor's aphasia diagnosis on Wednesday. "Papa ❤️‍🔥 Yesterday was so surreal, sharing something so personal. I didn't know how it would be received, there is always an unknown when sharing out so vulnerably into the world," Scout began a heartfelt post on Instagram Thursday. "I'd hoped for some love and compassion, I truly NEVER could have anticipated the depth and breadth of the love we received as a family yesterday."
CELEBRITIES
People

Demi Moore Told Bruce Willis She Is 'Thankful for Our Blended Family' Weeks Before Diagnosis Reveal

Demi Moore showed support and gratitude for her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, in an Instagram post just over a week before publicly sharing his aphasia diagnosis. Moore, 59, posted a photo of herself and Willis, 67, smiling in a kitchen as she held a cutting board full of true morels. She captioned the post — which marked Willis' birthday on March 19 — "Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family 🤍."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Lady Gaga Didn't Shy Away From Her Grief in This Vulnerable Tony Bennett Tribute at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. Tony Bennett wasn’t able to make it to the 2022 Grammy Awards, but Lady Gaga made sure he wasn’t forgotten during her emotional tribute to him. The duo came into this year’s ceremony with five nominations from their final collaboration together on the album, Love for Sale, but Bennett’s Alzheimer’s disease has progressed to the point that he’s retired from the stage. The 95-year-old legend was able to pre-tape a sweet introduction while blowing a kiss to the camera, “Hi, everyone, please welcome Lady Gaga.” Looking elegant in a classic Tiffany-blue gown with her hair...
CELEBRITIES
Nashville News Hub

Mother claims doctors repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease and said she was perfectly healthy, now the baby has just a 50% chance of survival

Mother claims doctors and medical personnel repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease despite her filming horrific seizures the infant suffered. Now, the mom says her baby daughter has just a 50% chance of survival. The mom also said that her daughter was given a different diagnosis every time they went to the hospital. The doctors told the mother that her daughter was perfectly healthy. Unfortunately, the baby was finally diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of disease.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Current Publishing

Former anchor shares career journey

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Patty Spitler decided to sort through some boxes of photos and memorabilia in the basement of her north Indianapolis home. She found numerous photos with celebrities taken while she was an entertainment reporter and news anchor at WISH-TV in Indianapolis. “There...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

The Independent

584K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy