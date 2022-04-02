ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash among inductees to 2022 Naismith Hall of Fame

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Manu Ginobili, Swin Cash, Tim Hardaway and West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins are among the newest inductees to the 2022 class of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Saturday .

Other inductees include coach George Karl, who coached for 27 seasons and has 1,175 wins in the NBA, which ranks sixth all-time, and former NBA coach Del Harris.

Larry Costello, Lou Hudson, both six-time NBA All-Stars, Radivoj Korać, a Serbian player who led Yugoslavia to a silver medal in the 1968 Mexico City games and set the EuroLeague's all-time single-game scoring record with 99 points, will be inducted posthumously.

Marianne Stanley, who led Old Dominion to an NCAA National Championship in 1985 and was WNBA Coach of the Year in 2002, four-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic Gold medalist Lindsay Whalen, women's college basketball coach Theresa Shank Grentz and former official Hugh Evans, round out the class.

Ginobili was originally a second-round pick by the San Antonio Spurs in 1999 and helped the franchise win four championship during his time with the team. He also led Argentina to an Olympic gold medal at the 2004 Athens games.

Cash, who is the vice president of basketball operations and team development for the New Orleans Pelicans, is a three-time WNBA champion, four-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Hardaway made the NBA All-Star five-times and was known for his crossover dribble. Early in his career, he formed Run-TMC with Golden State Warriors teammates Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin creating high-scoring fast break basketball synonymous with the 1980's.

Huggins has coached 37 years with Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and West Virginia, amassing 844 wins and two Final Fours berths.

The enshrinement ceremony will take place Sept. 10 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY:

