Renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani thinks the legends of the sport need to be recognized and appreciated more and believes he could be the one to make that happen. While the UFC Hall of Fame is a yearly event that seeks to respect the greats of the promotion, the glaring omission of a similar honor across the whole of mixed martial arts has undoubtedly led to many of MMA’s best who helped build it to where it is today, being forgotten and not shown the gratitude their dues deserve.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO