Lewandowski fails to score but Bayern builds Bundesliga lead

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski failed to score. It didn’t matter though as others did for Bayern Munich to stretch its Bundesliga lead...

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Pep Guardiola’s history with Diego Simeone will shape Man City’s showdown with Atletico Madrid

Shortly before Diego Simeone took the Atletico Madrid job in 2011, he went to Barcelona to see how Pep Guardiola’s revolutionary first great side worked. The two got really deep on the fine details of the game, from how high you press, to how you attack tight spaces. While most football figures at that time would have been captivated by such an opportunity, Simeone was more restrained. “I don’t feel this,” he said of one approach. “I don’t like this,” of another. And on it went, right through many of Guardiola’s principles.If Simeone was obviously impressed but not persuaded, Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Arsenal's Champions League hopes take hit in loss at Crystal Palace

Arsenal's hopes of securing a top-four Premier League finish this season were dealt a blow as the below-par visitors suffered a 3-0 defeat against rampant Crystal Palace on Monday. Arsenal were put to the sword in the first half by the clinical hosts, with goals from forwards Jean-Philippe Mateta and...
MLS
SkySports

Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Spurs come from behind to move into Champions League spots

Tottenham moved up to fourth in the Premier League table and piled the pressure on rivals Arsenal with a thumping 5-1 comeback win at home to Newcastle. Goals from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty either side of half-time turned the game around after Fabian Schar's free-kick flew past Hugo Lloris, and Spurs kept their foot on the pedal for a big win which boosts their belief for the run-in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Idaho8.com

Dortmund’s full house party spoiled as team problems return

BERLIN (AP) — More than 81,000 supporters packed Westfalenstadion to capacity on Saturday for Borussia Dortmund’s match against Leipzig. It was the first time since Feb. 29, 2020, that Dortmund played in a full stadium at home. Even the ultras returned as the hygiene measures were canceled. Supporters lit flares before kickoff and sent plumes of yellow smoke around the very noisy ground. They were excited by the prospect of helping the players finally click into gear and mount a serious challenge to Bayern Munich. But Leipzig snatched a 4-1 victory to leave Dortmund nine points behind Bayern with six games left to play. Dortmund’s problems are older than the pandemic.
SOCCER
Idaho8.com

Benfica’s defense tries to repeat success against Liverpool

Benfica will take on the free-flowing attack of Liverpool in the Champions League likely betting on the same defensive formula that worked well against Ajax. Benfica hosts Liverpool in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Tuesday in Lisbon with the English club bringing another attacking-minded squad similar to Ajax’s. Liverpool has the competition’s fourth-best offense. But Benfica’s low defensive block and quick transitions worked well for a 3-2 aggregate win against Ajax to put the team back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Idaho8.com

Style clash as Guardiola, Simeone meet in Champions League

There will be a clash of styles on show when Manchester City and Atlético Madrid meet in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday. It stems from the philosophies of their coaches. City manager Pep Guardiola attempts to turn soccer into an attacking art-form with his possession-based approach while Diego Simeone is the embodiment of a rugged and uncompromising Atlético team he has led since 2011. Simeone once attended some Barcelona training sessions while he was working as a coach in Argentina and Guardiola was at the Catalan club. Guardiola’s style wasn’t for Simeone and both coaches continue to stay true to their own principles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Liverpool can rely on Diogo Jota as Mo Salah struggles to get over World Cup disappointment

LIVERPOOL, England -- Mohamed Salah played like a man who had just missed out on World Cup qualification as Liverpool made it 10 successive Premier League victories with a 2-0 win against Watford at Anfield, but as the Egypt forward struggled to shake off his Qatar 2022 disappointment, Diogo Jota showed once again that he can step up when his more celebrated teammates fail to deliver.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Idaho8.com

Milan misses chance to move 3 points clear after 0-0 draw

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan missed the chance to pull three points clear at the top of Serie A as it was held to a 0-0 draw by Bologna. The result leaves Milan just one point clear of second-placed Napoli with seven matches remaining. Defending champion Inter Milan is four points behind its city rival but having played a match fewer. It was Bologna’s first match since coach Siniša Mihajlović returned to hospital for treatment for leukaemia. He beat the disease in 2019. Relegation-threatened Genoa suffered its first defeat under coach Alexander Blessin as it lost 1-0 at Hellas Verona. Genoa remains three points from safety.
UEFA
ESPN

Inter Milan edge out Juventus on controversial penalty to keep pressure on Serie A leaders

A first-half penalty was enough to earn champions Inter Milan a crucial 1-0 win at Juventus on Sunday, dragging Simone Inzaghi's side back into the Serie A title race. Juve wasted a host of chances in the opening period, with veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini guilty of missing the most glaring of them, and their profligacy proved costly as Inter earned a penalty in first-half stoppage time following a VAR review.
SOCCER
Idaho8.com

Klopp urges quadruple-chasing Liverpool to embrace challenge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is in Lisbon this week for a Champions League quarterfinal match against Benfica and he has happy memories of the place. It’s where he received the phone call that changed his life. Klopp was visiting the Portuguese capital with his family in the autumn of 2015 when his agent called. Liverpool wanted to hire him as its next manager. He said yes and they’ve been a perfect match. He has won Premier League and Champions League titles with the Reds already but this season could top it all. They headed into April still in contention to win all four major trophies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
AFP

Milan's lead cut to a point as title race heads towards thrilling climax

AC Milan lead Serie A by a single point after failing to get past mid-table Bologna on Monday, a goalless draw the latest twist in a thrilling title race which looks to be heading to the wire. Simeone became only the second player in Verona's history after Luca Toni to net more than 15 times in a single Serie A campaign after his decisive fifth-minute strike which moved Verona up to ninth and left Genoa second from bottom, three points from safety.
UEFA

