ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

NC felon wanted for removing electronic monitoring device; previously charged on 7 crimes

By Kayla Morton
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gxtkm_0exZVXcj00

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are searching for a man after he removed his electronic monitoring device on Friday.

Savion Amajescott Mclaurin, 21, was out of prison on bond for seven charges in a previous incident but has now been charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Mclaurin was placed on electronic monitoring after being charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of stolen goods and conspiracy, an official news release said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mclaurin is asked to contact 911 immediately, Officer W. Bell at (910) 257-7231, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in Randolph, Chatham County drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts and steroids. Six firearms and drug paraphernalia were also seized. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Monitoring#Robbery#Convicted Felon#Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
cbs17

Duo nabbed for unlicensed NC mobile home set up, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina men were arrested this month for not having a license when setting up mobile homes, officials said. The arrests happened on March 17 and involved two men in Franklin County who are facing felony and misdemeanor charges. The North Carolina Department of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

‘Very happy’: NC man wins $537,757 jackpot from $1 ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Body found in abandoned Winston-Salem apartment complex

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A dead body was found at an abandoned apartment complex in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 4:07 p.m., officers responded to East Third Street when they were told a dead body had been found. Demolition crews had discovered the body while demolishing the vacant […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy