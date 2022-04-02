Noah Chilvers caps Colchester fightback with winner at Harrogate

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate.

Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver’s men to a sixth game without a home win.

The hosts made a lively start and forged ahead when Luke Armstrong squared a pass to Muldoon, who fired across the face of goal into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

But the visitors equalised from their first attack of the game when Chilvers slotted a through ball inside dozing home defender Nathan Sheron and Sears ran clear before deftly lifting a 21st-minute shot over outrushing keeper Mark Oxley.

The roles were then reversed on the stroke of half-time when Sears pulled the ball back from the left byline for an untracked Chilvers to sidefoot an eight-yard effort past Oxley.

Harrogate pressed for a route back into the contest after the break and George Thomson’s fierce 20-yard half-volley was kept out by a flying Shamal George, but the visitors were only denied a third goal late on when Oxley reacted well to thwart Luke Hannant.

