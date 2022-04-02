ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Joe Edwards grabs winner as Plymouth edge past promotion rivals Oxford

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Fourth-placed Plymouth strengthened their League One play-off prospects with a 1-0 victory over promotion-chasing rivals Oxford at Home Park.

Skipper Joe Edwards volleyed his side ahead after 56 minutes with a sweet strike after Niall Ennis chested Ryan Law’s pinpoint far-post cross from the left.

Argyle keeper Michael Cooper had made a superb eighth-minute stop with his outstretched leg to deny Gavin Whyte after he was put in on goal by Billy Bodin.

Cooper could only watch as Matty Taylor’s lob just cleared his bar minutes later as United started on the front foot.

Argyle – missing 19-goal top scorer Ryan Hardie and Conor Grant – relied on playmaker Danny Mayor to provide their goal threat in the first half and he sent a rising 25-yard drive on the run just past the post.

Bodin went close at the start of the second half with a thumping shot that flew just wide and minutes later Argyle took the lead.

Oxford slipped out of the top six following Sunderland’s stoppage-time winner at home to Gillingham.

