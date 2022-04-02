Arbroath lose Chris Hamilton to injury in frustrating draw with Partick Thistle

Second-placed Arbroath missed the chance to pile pressure on cinch Championship leaders Kilmarnock as they were held to a goalless draw at Partick Thistle.

But the point for the Red Lichties was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to defender Chris Hamilton, who was stretchered from the field midway through the first half.

Heading into the game on the back of four straight defeats, Thistle had the best early chances with front man Brian Graham twice coming close.

Arbroath substitute David Gold struck the base of a post in the opening period while Jack Hamilton had their best chance after the break on a frustrating afternoon for the visitors.

