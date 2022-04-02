ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Connor Taylor nets winner as Bristol Rovers hit back to beat Bradford

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oozUf_0exZUlvO00

Connor Taylor got Bristol Rovers’ League Two promotion bid back on track with a second-half winner in a 2-1 comeback victory over Bradford at the Memorial Stadium.

The young centre-back was on hand to poke the ball over the line from inside the six-yard box after the visitors failed to clear a 75th-minute free-kick from the left.

Bradford had caught Rovers, looking to bounce back from their defeat at Carlisle last time out, cold at the start of the second half when Dion Pereira found space inside the box to guide a right-footed shot past James Belshaw.

But the home side responded in the 57th minute as Sam Finley sent a swerving 20-yard shot into the roof of the net following a corner, and Taylor then pounced to secure a ninth win in 12 matches for the Pirates.

Joey Barton’s men would have won more comfortably had Bradford goalkeeper Alex Bass not made second-half saves from Harry Anderson, Sam Nicholson and substitute Leon Clarke.

Rovers were also let down by wayward finishing in the first half, Elliot Anderson, Finley, Harry Anderson and Aaron Collins all off-target at the end of promising moves.

At the other end Jamie Walker volleyed over and Andy Cook headed wide for Bradford.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

127K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Related
newschain

Kristian Dennis strike gives Carlisle victory over Bristol Rovers

Paul Simpson’s remarkable Carlisle revival continued with a 1-0 win over promotion-chasing Bristol Rovers. Joey Barton’s on-song side had won four games on the bounce, and eight of their last 10, to pile the pressure on the top three. But Kristian Dennis’ 72nd-minute winner sent Rovers down to...
SOCCER
newschain

Bradford make it back-to-back away wins with victory at Hartlepool

Two goals in six second-half minutes secured back-to-back wins for Bradford as they claimed a 2-0 victory at Hartlepool. Matty Foulds’ opener arrived in the 70th minute before defender Yan Songo’o flicked in a crucial second shortly afterwards to inflict the first home league defeat on Graeme Lee since he took over as Pools boss in December.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Anderson
Person
Alex Bass
Person
Elliot Anderson
Person
Connor Taylor
Person
Leon Clarke
Person
Joey Barton
Person
Dion Pereira
Person
Sam Finley
Person
Sam Nicholson
newschain

Kian Harratt at the double as Port Vale hit back to beat Mansfield

Substitute Kian Harratt scored a second-half brace as Port Vale came from behind to beat Mansfield 3-1 and leapfrog their opponents in the League Two table. Rhys Oates put the Stags in front in the 22nd minute, but the hosts soon equalised through James Wilson’s strike and clinched the win through Harratt’s late double.
SOCCER
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carlisle
newschain

Sam Nicholson closing in on Bristol Rovers return

Bristol Rovers could be boosted by the return of forward Sam Nicholson for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Colchester. Nicholson has been out since the defeat to Newport earlier this month to rest a leg injury but manager Joey Barton said last week the 27-year-old was days away from a return.
SOCCER
newschain

George Lapslie nets late winner as Mansfield strike back at lowly Oldham

Substitute George Lapslie struck in the final minute of stoppage-time to hand play-off-chasing Mansfield a precious 2-1 League Two comeback win at struggling Oldham. Lapslie pounced on a rebound after Rhys Oates’ shot bounced out off a post to condemn Oldham to a sixth-straight defeat. Mansfield threatened early on...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Liam Shephard could be involved when Salford host Port Vale

Liam Shephard could be involved for Salford when they host Port Vale. The right-back returned from injury to make the bench against Hartlepool at the weekend and could feature. Jordan Turnbull will also be checked after jarring his knee against Pools. Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny are all...
SOCCER
newschain

Matty Stevens blow for Forest Green ahead of Mansfield clash

Matty Stevens’ season is over after it was confirmed the striker sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage at the weekend. The 27-goal forward was forced off after 15 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 win against Scunthorpe. Josh March came on to replace him and could start against the Stags. There...
SOCCER
newschain

Lyle Taylor penalty puts dent in West Brom’s promotion push

West Brom’s Championship play-off hopes suffered a huge blow with a 1-0 defeat to local rivals Birmingham at St Andrew’s. Lyle Taylor’s 67th-minute penalty, following a Conor Townsend handball, proved the difference as Blues secured their first victory over the Baggies since 2006. Albion sent on Andy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner could make changes ahead of Wycombe clash

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner envisages making changes for the Sky Bet League One clash with Wycombe. The fitness of Liam O’Neil and Shilow Tracey is being monitored closely as they recover from knocks sustained last month. No significant injuries were incurred during Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Ipswich, but Bonner...
SOCCER
SkySports

Harrogate 1-2 Colchester: Noah Chilvers seals important win for United

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
SOCCER
BBC

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target. In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in...
SOCCER
newschain

Hibernian’s Kyle Magennis confirms his season is over after knee surgery

Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis has confirmed that his season is over after he underwent knee surgery on Monday. The 23-year-old has been sidelined since the end of September after initially being plagued by a groin problem. He was due to return to action early this year but just as he was nearing full fitness, he suffered a knee problem.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy