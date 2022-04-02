Reuben Reid grabs late equaliser to rescue Yeovil point at Barnet

Reuben Reid scored in the closing stages to rescue a point for Yeovil in a 2-2 National League draw against Barnet at The Hive.

Tom Knowles opened the scoring for the visitors with just eight minutes gone before Ephron Mason-Clark pulled one back for Barnet midway through the opening period.

The home side then went ahead after Adam Marriott pounced on a loose ball in the Yeovil box to slot home.

But Reid’s strike with just nine minutes to play saw the teams share the spoils on an entertaining afternoon in north London.

