Premier League

Man City, Liverpool both win in EPL; Brentford stuns Chelsea

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Liverpool completed its 119-day mission to displace Manchester City from atop the English Premier League but it lasted only a matter of hours....

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Arsenal's Champions League hopes take hit in loss at Crystal Palace

Arsenal's hopes of securing a top-four Premier League finish this season were dealt a blow as the below-par visitors suffered a 3-0 defeat against rampant Crystal Palace on Monday. Arsenal were put to the sword in the first half by the clinical hosts, with goals from forwards Jean-Philippe Mateta and...
MLS
Person
Pep Guardiola
Idaho8.com

Style clash as Guardiola, Simeone meet in Champions League

There will be a clash of styles on show when Manchester City and Atlético Madrid meet in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday. It stems from the philosophies of their coaches. City manager Pep Guardiola attempts to turn soccer into an attacking art-form with his possession-based approach while Diego Simeone is the embodiment of a rugged and uncompromising Atlético team he has led since 2011. Simeone once attended some Barcelona training sessions while he was working as a coach in Argentina and Guardiola was at the Catalan club. Guardiola’s style wasn’t for Simeone and both coaches continue to stay true to their own principles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Idaho8.com

Benfica’s defense tries to repeat success against Liverpool

Benfica will take on the free-flowing attack of Liverpool in the Champions League likely betting on the same defensive formula that worked well against Ajax. Benfica hosts Liverpool in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Tuesday in Lisbon with the English club bringing another attacking-minded squad similar to Ajax’s. Liverpool has the competition’s fourth-best offense. But Benfica’s low defensive block and quick transitions worked well for a 3-2 aggregate win against Ajax to put the team back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Idaho8.com

Klopp urges quadruple-chasing Liverpool to embrace challenge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is in Lisbon this week for a Champions League quarterfinal match against Benfica and he has happy memories of the place. It’s where he received the phone call that changed his life. Klopp was visiting the Portuguese capital with his family in the autumn of 2015 when his agent called. Liverpool wanted to hire him as its next manager. He said yes and they’ve been a perfect match. He has won Premier League and Champions League titles with the Reds already but this season could top it all. They headed into April still in contention to win all four major trophies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Liverpool tops Watford 2-0, keeps heat on City in title race

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool kept the heat on Manchester City in the Premier League title race by beating relegation-threatened Watford 2-0 on Saturday thanks to Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in all competitions and Fabinho's late penalty. Jota darted across the face of the six-yard...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Idaho8.com

Milan misses chance to move 3 points clear after 0-0 draw

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan missed the chance to pull three points clear at the top of Serie A as it was held to a 0-0 draw by Bologna. The result leaves Milan just one point clear of second-placed Napoli with seven matches remaining. Defending champion Inter Milan is four points behind its city rival but having played a match fewer. It was Bologna’s first match since coach Siniša Mihajlović returned to hospital for treatment for leukaemia. He beat the disease in 2019. Relegation-threatened Genoa suffered its first defeat under coach Alexander Blessin as it lost 1-0 at Hellas Verona. Genoa remains three points from safety.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Everton loses 2-1 at West Ham to stay in deep trouble in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Everton remained in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday, with defender Michael Keane's second-half red card capping another disappointing away performance by Frank Lampard's team. Jarrod Bowen marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winning goal in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham are ready to trigger their option to sign Dejan Kulusevski at the first opportunity this summer with a deal worth £25m expected at the end of the season - after winger's superb start to his loan spell from Juventus

Tottenham are expected to trigger their option to sign Dejan Kulusevski at the first opportunity this summer. Spurs have two windows in which to buy the Sweden winger following the 18-month, £8million loan deal they struck to sign him from Juventus in January. They have an option to sign...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
BBC

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target. In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in...
SOCCER
SkySports

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota inspires victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrog Man City at top of Premier League table

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League for a couple of hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet. Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, more than any other player has scored in the league since his Reds debut, with Joe Gomez to thank for a perfectly measured cross from the right which the Portuguese glanced past Ben Foster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Allan Saint-Maximin 'is the jewel in Newcastle's crown', insists David Ginola as he urges Magpies to 'keep hold of their asset' after Sportsmail revealed they are willing to listen to offers for the £50m-rated winger

Former Newcastle winger David Ginola says the Magpies must 'hold onto' Allan Saint-Maximin during the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old Frenchman signed an improved six year contract with Newcastle in 2020 but Sportsmail revealed on Saturday that Newcastle are willing to listen to offers for the £50m-rated winger this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Tottenham, Everton, Carter-Vickers, Jota, Hatate, Patterson, Dundee, West Ham, Man Utd, Newcastle, Sheffield Utd

Stewards recovered a line of bottles from the Broomloan Stand at Ibrox after Sunday's Old Firm derby, during which Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart found broken glass on the pitch as he made his way back out after half time, while visiting manager Ange Postecoglou revealed a staff member required medical attention after being struck by another missile on their way up the tunnel following his side's 2-1 win over hosts Rangers. (Scottish Sun)
PREMIER LEAGUE

