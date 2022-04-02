ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last-gasp Lee Gregory strike earns Sheffield Wednesday win over Wimbledon

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Lee Gregory scored in stoppage time to give Sheffield Wednesday a dramatic 2-1 win over Wimbledon at Hillsborough.

It was the perfect start for Wednesday after captain Barry Bannan whipped in a dangerous cross and Jack Hunt converted with a diving header in the 11th minute.

The away side responded well to going behind and found an equaliser after 22 minutes.

Zach Robinson beat the offside trap and squared to Ayoub Assal, who smashed the ball into the top corner past keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Wimbledon made it difficult for the home side for the remainder of the half and went into the break deservedly level.

Assal could have snatched a winner for the Dons with 10 minutes to play but Peacock-Farrell came out on top in the one-on-one.

Just as Wimbledon thought they had done enough to claim a vital point, two minutes into added time Gregory headed in to send the home faithful wild.

Wednesday moved into fifth place as a result while Wimbledon are now four points adrift of safety.

Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off hopes hit by draw at Gillingham

Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off hopes suffered another blow as they were held to a 0-0 draw at a gutsy Gillingham. The Owls had the majority of possession but failed to break down their relegation-threatened hosts at Priestfield. The stalemate meant Neil Harris’ side climbed out of the League One relegation...
Person
Ayoub Assal
Person
Barry Bannan
Person
Zach Robinson
Sheffield Wednesday concede late equaliser to draw with Accrington

A late equaliser earned Accrington a hard-fought point in a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday. Barry Bannan and Saido Berahino had two early chances in quick succession for the Owls but both had their efforts well stopped by goalkeeper Toby Savin. Accrington frustrated Wednesday for most of the first half...
Tennis World Usa

Phil Gould refused to play with Tiger Woods

Rugby league great Phil Gould has revealed he was forced to turn down an offer to play 18 holes with golf icon Tiger Woods. Gould, who said he "needed something competitive to do" following his playing days, spoke about how he developed a passion for playing golf at WWOS. And...
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
Last-gasp Jason McCarthy strike snatches Wycombe a valuable win

Jason McCarthy struck in the fourth minute of stoppage time to snatch a 1-0 win for Wycombe against struggling Fleetwood and boost their play-off hopes. The Chairboys are now within one point of the top six but it is now 12 games without a win for Fleetwood, who are still only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.
Sheffield Wednesday have Dominic Iorfa in contention for Accrington clash

Dominic Iorfa is pushing for more game time as Sheffield Wednesday host Accrington in Sky Bet League One. Iorfa played the final 32 minutes of Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing of Cambridge, just his second appearance after a three-month lay-off, and could again be involved after manager Darren Moore suggested some rotation might be necessary.
Yakou Meite sidelined as Reading host Stoke in Championship

Will be without Andy Rinomhota and Yakou Meite for their clash with Stoke. Rinomhota is out with a knee injury and Meite is sidelined with an ankle problem. John Swift started in their absence at Oakwell and could line-up again against the Potters. Stoke loanee Tom Ince will also be...
Preston defender Liam Lindsay suspended for Blackpool clash

Preston will be without suspended defender Liam Lindsay for Tuesday night’s Championship clash with Lancashire neighbours Blackpool. Lindsay was issued a straight red card as Ryan Lowe’s men slumped to their second successive defeat at struggling Derby on Saturday. Fellow defender Greg Cunningham, who has been out of...
Lucy Bronze: England Women have hunger to win Euro 2022

Lucy Bronze believes England Women will head into Euro 2022 better mentally prepared than for any previous tournament. England are hoping to improve on semi-final showings in their last three major events when they host this summer’s showpiece. Hopes are high within the camp after a strong start to...
SkySports

Harrogate 1-2 Colchester: Noah Chilvers seals important win for United

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
