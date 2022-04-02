ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Snow to continue through the early afternoon

By Jordan Wolfe
MyStateline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy snowy Saturday morning all! We are still dealing with this snow showers through much of the morning, and will be for a more more hours. Below is a radar update as of 11:00AM. You can find a more recent radar image under the weather tab, and click on “Interactive Radar”...

