Defeat and double keeper blow deepens Aldershot woes
Aldershot’s National League survival hopes were dealt a blow by a 2-0 home defeat to Eastleigh and a double goalkeeping injury.
Brennan Camp scored the opening goal with 22 minutes gone before a lengthy delay following an injury to Aldershot goalkeeper Ethan Ross, who required treatment from paramedics.
Tyrone Barnett doubled the visitors’ advantage in the ninth of 23 minutes of first-half stoppage time.
Eastleigh saw out the victory to leave Aldershot – who also lost substitute keeper Mitch Walker to injury with forward Mo Bettamer taking the gloves – 20th.
