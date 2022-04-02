ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Evan Mobley's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Evan Mobley has been ruled for Saturday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in New York to play the Knicks on Saturday, and for the game they will be without their star rookie.

Evan Mobley remains out with an ankle injury and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Mobley has missed two games in a row, so this will be his third straight game out of the lineup.

  KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career.
  CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks.

New York, NY
