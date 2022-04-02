ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Helen Kate “Memaw” Adkins

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

KINGSPORT – Helen Kate “Memaw” Adkins, of Kingsport,...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Trixie “Shirley” Carpenter

KINGSPORT - Trixie “Shirley” Carpenter, 85, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord,. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Helen Bullock

SURGOINSVILLE - Helen Bullock, 95 of Surgoinsville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Bullock family.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Sue Reed

CHURCH HILL - Mary Sue Reed, 71, of Church Hill passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Billie Roberts

KINGSPORT – Billie Roberts, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Wexford House after a long illness. Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wanda Dillow

KINGSPORT – Wanda Dillow, 73, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Holston Valley medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
KINGSPORT, TN
Leavenworth Times

Helen R. Cox

Helen R. Cox was born on Christmas Day, 1930, at Cushing Memorial Hospital to Fred and Helen (Hilscher) Ettline. After high school, she earned her RN at Bethany Hospital, School of Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas. She began her nursing career as a public health nurse in Platte County, MO, but spent most of her career at Cushing Memorial Hospital where she was part of a close knit group of nurses and staff who continue to keep in touch.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kingsport Times-News

Mendy Ann Carter

CHURCH HILL – Mendy Ann Carter, 44, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at McPheeters Bend Cemetery with Rev. Gary Woods. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeffery Stephen Carter

KINGSPORT - Jeffery Stephen Carter, 59, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his daughter’s home surrounded by his family. The Carter family will gather to greet friends and share memories in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Jeffery’s son-in-law, Rev. Daniel Sutherland officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place in the Garden of The Good Shepard in East Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sylvia Rouse Lane

MOUNT CARMEL - Sylvia Rouse Lane, age 85, of Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Pearl L Gibson

KINGSPORT - Pearl L Gibson, age 94, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at home. Pearl was a member at Pleasant View Baptist. She was an LPN at Holston Valley Medical Center. She loved to scrapbook. Pearl is preceded in death by husband Leonard, parents Virgil...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

F.B. Tomlinson, Jr.

KINGSPORT - F.B. Tomlinson, Jr., 87, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Lee Adkins, Sr.

ABINGDON, VA. - Jerry Lee Adkins, Sr., of Abingdon, Va., passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, April 2, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Despite his illness, he always brought joy and happiness to all those around him. Jerry was born March 15, 1944, in...
ABINGDON, VA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Clifford Eugene Salyers

ROGERSVILLE - Clifford Eugene Salyers, age 77, of Rogersville, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a son of the late Milburne and Tennessee Salyers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Mesbie Salyers; and sister, Mary Ann.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Edith Wanda Patterson

KINGSPORT - Edith Patterson, 87 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022. She had lived most of her life in Kingsport and retired from Belk’s. Edith loved to cook and make Christmas candy, being outdoors and gardening. Edith is preceded in death by...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Martha Overbey Martin

GRAY - Martha Overbey Martin of Gray, TN fought the good fight and finished her race on this side of Heaven on March 26, 2022. She was a humble and generous prayer warrior, loved by her family and respected by those who knew her. She was a school teacher for forty-three years and many of her former students still have fond memories of her. She is now more alive than ever in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ and reunited with the love of her life, Earl.
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stewart George Vaughn

Stewart George Vaughn born June 2, 1931 was reunited with the love of his life, Needa on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Stewart was a very talented man and jack of all trades all his life. He worked for Kingsport Milling company and helped rebuild the mill with his dad after the fire. He continued working there until he moved on to AFG where he retired after 35 years of service. He also owned Stone Drive Sport Shop and Vaughn’s Taxidermy. He even mounted a couple of animals for Johnny Cash. He loved fishing, hunting and shooting. He loved his family and was the greatest dad and pappy on the planet. His greatest legacy however was his love for Jesus. He was an Elder and Usher at Apostolic Gospel Church and most importantly was known as the “Candyman” by all its members, both young and old. Stewart was also a connoisseur of pineapple milkshakes.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Marie Huff Bussey

Marie Huff Bussey passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s and Covid. She was the daughter of Andrew Jackson Huff and Beverly Couch Huff Gass. Marie worked in the trust department at First American Bank for several years, and then was a valued...
OBITUARIES
Kingsport Times-News

Jagger Blake Justice

BULLS GAP - Jagger Blake Justice, age 20, of Bulls Gap, passed away on March 30, 2022. Jagger was deeply loved, and will be missed by all that knew him. Jagger enjoyed riding his bike, listening to music, and spending time with his family and friends. He had the biggest heart, and one of the most fearless and trustworthy person you could ever know. He was a hardworker and was currently employed at Parker-Hannifin Corporation. Jagger was a loving son, brother, partner, friend and the biggest supporter and motivator anyone could have. He would always brighten anyone's day with his sense of humor and smile he always had.
BULLS GAP, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Allyson Kilgore and Robin Griswold

Left to right, Allyson Kilgore and Robins Griswold, founders and operators of the Model City Antique & Flea events, talk about the Spring Market event being held April 1-3 at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium and why they started the event in 2020. This marks the fifth Antique & Flea event held in Kingsport and at the Civic Auditorium.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kimberly Alisa Fields Woods

KINGSPORT - Kimberly Alisa Fields Woods, age 54 of Kingsport, entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on April 2, 2022 following a courageous battle with cancer. Kim was born on September 6, 1967 in Sullivan County, TN to Ralph and Wanda Fields. In August of 1983, Kim married the love of her life, Gary Woods, and after 38 years of a beautiful life together he survives.
KINGSPORT, TN

