ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Ratings: SmackDown Tops Friday in Demo, Blue Bloods Cops Most Viewers

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMNa6_0exZSIjh00

Click here to read the full article.

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown held steady this week with 2.2 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, topping all Friday fare in the demo.

ABC’s Shark Tank (3.3 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth this week, opening the door for SmackDown ‘s demo victory.

Over on CBS, Undercover Boss (2.7 mil/0.3) returned from the March Madness break to hit/tie season lows. Magnum P.I. (4.8 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.5 mil/0.4) both dipped to at least season lows in audience, while the latter also was down in the demo.

Elsewhere, NBC’s The Blacklist (2.9 mil/0.2) added a few eyeballs… The CW’s Charmed (400K/0.1) surged in audience and rebounded from last week’s demo goose egg, while Dynasty (230K/0.0) was pretty much flat.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.

More from TVLine

Comments / 0

TVLine
TVLine

37K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Related
TVLine

Estelle Harris, George Costanza's Mother on Seinfeld, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Estelle Harris, best known for playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld, died of natural causes on Saturday at the age of 93, days shy of her 94th birthday. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 pm,” Harris’ son Glenn said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.” Having entered the business later in life after raising children, Harris started...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Wanted's Tom Parker Dead at 33

Click here to read the full article. Tom Parker, best known for being part of the UK boy band The Wanted, died on Wednesday, his wife Kelsey Hardwick announced on social media. He was 33. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” Hardwick, with whom Parker shares two children, wrote in an Instagram post. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

A 'Still Traumatized' Amy Schumer Breaks Silence on Oscars Slap: 'Waiting for This Sickening Feeling to Go Away'

Click here to read the full article. Oscars co-host Amy Schumer is speaking out for the first time about the Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation that upended Sunday’s ceremony. “Still triggered and traumatized,” she wrote on Instagram early Wednesday. “I love my friend Chris Rock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend Questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in Will Smith… Anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Season Finale of Your Favorite CBS Series Is Premiering Sooner Than You Think

The end of the 2021-2022 television season is quickly approaching. With the exception of Bull — which is slated to end after Season 6 — many of our favorite CBS shows will go off-air for a brief hiatus in the coming weeks. Along with FBI and the series spinoffs, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, the network has also confirmed the finale dates for newcomers like Good Sam and Ghosts. Read on for the full CBS season finale schedule.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bloods#Nbc#Wwe Smackdown#Goose#Smackdown#Demo#Abc#Cbs#Undercover Boss#Cw#Dvr
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Alum to Star in CBS Drama Pilot

Jimmy Smits joined a new CBS police drama pilot, co-starring NCIS: New Orleans alum Amanda Warren. The former Sons of Anarchy actor will play a New York City police chief in East New York. Smits is a veteran of New York City-set police procedurals, as he played Detective Bobby Simone on NYPD Blue.
TV SERIES
FanSided

When is the Magnum PI Season 4 finale on CBS?

CBS has set finale dates for the 2021–2022 TV season. The Magnum PI Season 4 finale will air in May, and here’s all we know about it so far. Magnum PI Season 4 returns tonight after a two-week break for basketball. We also have an update on how many weeks are left of the series. CBS has revealed the finale dates for all its shows on the air right now in a press release.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
CinemaBlend

How The NCIS: Hawai’i Crossover Was Like ‘Going Home’ For Former Hawaii Five-0 Vet Katrina Law

The highly-anticipated crossover between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i is just days away, and NCIS’ newest cast member, Katrina Law, is excited about it. The Arrow vet starred on Hawaii Five-0 during Season 10 and she was able to return to the Aloha State for the upcoming crossover. The actress opened up about what it was like filming the episode and how she felt like she was back home because of it.
HAWAII STATE
Hello Magazine

Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star

Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars. Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Wanda Sykes: 'It Was Gross' That Will Smith Was Allowed to Accept His Oscar

Click here to read the full article. Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes is not mincing words when it comes to Will Smith‘s altercation with Chris Rock at Sunday’s ceremony. In an interview that’s set to air on Wednesday’s Ellen (watch video above), Sykes said that Smith should have been removed from the building immediately after he slapped Rock. “For them to let him stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award…. I was like, ‘How gross is this?’” she said. “This is just the wrong message. You assault somebody, you get escorted out of the building,...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Inside Line: Scoop on NCIS Crossover, 9-1-1, NCIS: LA, Legacies, The Flash, Wheel of Time, Riverdale and More!

Click here to read the full article. Is 9-1-1‘s Buck still a baddish boy? Has Riverdale bomb bonded “Barchie”? Is Chicago Fire‘s Sylvie a goner? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Is there anything to tease about Buck’s storyline in the second half of 9-1-1 Season 5? –Jamie Lee Remember when Buck used to be the firehouse’s resident wild card, constantly full of surprises? Having seen 9-1-1’s spring premiere, we can confirm that the 118’s reformed bad boy still has a few tricks up his sleeve. We’re not guaranteeing that you’re going...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘NCIS’, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Renewed By CBS For Next Season

Click here to read the full article. The entire NCIS franchise will be returning for the 2022-2023 broadcast season. CBS has renewed flagship NCIS for a milestone 20th season, which would tie Gunsmoke as the third-longest-running U.S. primetime drama series only behind Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order. It also has picked up its top freshman drama NCIS: Hawai’i for a second season and, as it approaches its 300th episode, NCIS: Los Angeles for a 14th season. The three dramas join CBS’ previously announced renewals of The Amazing Race, Bob ♥ Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Secret Celebrity...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Ratings: NCIS: Hawai'i Audience Rises With Crossover; Song Contest Plunges

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ yet-to-be-renewed NCIS: Hawai’i this Monday drew 5.9 million total viewers — up 16 percent to a best-since-premiere audience — and held steady in the demo with a 0.5, as part of CBS’ NCIS crossover event. NCIS itself (6.6 mil/0.5) dipped in the demo but of course copped Monday’s largest audience. Opening the Eye’s night, The Neighborhood (5.3 mil/0.6) and Bobishola (5 mil/0.5) were steady. Elsewhere: ABC | American Idol (5.5 mil/0.7) and The Good Doctor (3.8 mil/0.4) were both steady, with the former leading Monday in the demo. FOX |...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Chris Rock Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap: 'I'm Still Processing What Happened'

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock is speaking out for the first time about getting slapped by Will Smith live during Sunday’s Oscar ceremony. At a sold-out standup show in Boston Wednesday night, Rock — following a thunderous standing ovation — joked to the audience (per our sister pub Variety), “How was your weekend?” He then added, “I don’t have a bunch of s–t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Walking Dead Series Finale Wraps Filming — When Will It Air? And Are You Prepared for It to End?

That’s a wrap on The Walking Dead. AMC announced on Thursday that the seminal zombie series has finished filmingthe remaining episodes of its 11th and final season. “That’s a wrap. 11 seasons 12 years. Never been so beat up and it was an absolute blast. Thank you to all of you that took this ride with us, and what a ride it was,” star Norman Reedus tweeted.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ratings: FBI and FBI: Most Wanted Tie This Is Us for Tuesday Demo Win

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ FBI and Most Wanted tied This Is Us for the Tuesday demo win, as the sunsetting NBC drama slipped to a new series low. FBI led the night with 7.3 million total viewers but dipped in the demo to a 0.6. International flavor (6.1 mil/0.5) was steady, while Most Wanted (5.7 mil/0.6) ticked up with its second post-Julian McMahon outing. Over on NBC, This Is Us (4 mil/0.6, read recap) slipped 11 and 25 percent, to series lows, with the conclusion of its latest Big 3 Trilogy. Opening...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ejected Survivor Castaway Details Her Biggest Mistake of the Game

Click here to read the full article. Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor.  Future Survivor players: Be careful who you call your No. 1, because when he or she tells your other No. 1 that you’re trying to oust your other-other No. 1, it’s probably all gonna blow up in your face. Sound messy? It was. And after sharing a bit too much information with her (sorry) No. 1 Tori, Swati Goel lost the trust of her tribe and was ultimately sent packing for Ponderosa. Once again, the Shot in the Dark was deemed just as eyeroll-worthy as...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

TVLine

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy