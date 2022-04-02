Ratings: SmackDown Tops Friday in Demo, Blue Bloods Cops Most Viewers
In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown held steady this week with 2.2 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, topping all Friday fare in the demo.
ABC’s Shark Tank (3.3 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth this week, opening the door for SmackDown ‘s demo victory.
Over on CBS, Undercover Boss (2.7 mil/0.3) returned from the March Madness break to hit/tie season lows. Magnum P.I. (4.8 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.5 mil/0.4) both dipped to at least season lows in audience, while the latter also was down in the demo.
Elsewhere, NBC’s The Blacklist (2.9 mil/0.2) added a few eyeballs… The CW’s Charmed (400K/0.1) surged in audience and rebounded from last week’s demo goose egg, while Dynasty (230K/0.0) was pretty much flat.
