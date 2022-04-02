Man admits to sex crime, stabbing girlfriend’s daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after police say he admitted to committing a sex crime on his girlfriend’s daughters, according to the D.A. Office.

Ray Jones, 46, lived with his girlfriend and her daughters in southwest Memphis.

Officers said the girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter wrote her a note in April 2017 saying Jones repeatedly asked to fondle her. After the girl refused each time, she said Jones began offering her money to fondle her.

In August 2018, the girl and her eight-year-old sister told officers that Jones came into their room and began stabbing the eight-year-old with a knife, leaving wounds on her face and shoulders.

Officers also said Jones kept attacking the girl until the 12-year-old jumped on Jones’s back.

Jones pled guilty to aggravated child abuse and was also sentenced for solicitation to commit aggravated sexual battery.

He will also be registered as a violent sex offender for life.

