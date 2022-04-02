ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man admits to sex crime, stabbing girlfriend’s daughter

By Destinee Hannah
WREG
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after police say he admitted to committing a sex crime on his girlfriend’s daughters, according to the D.A. Office.

Ray Jones, 46, lived with his girlfriend and her daughters in southwest Memphis.

Officers said the girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter wrote her a note in April 2017 saying Jones repeatedly asked to fondle her. After the girl refused each time, she said Jones began offering her money to fondle her.

Man convicted of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl

In August 2018, the girl and her eight-year-old sister told officers that Jones came into their room and began stabbing the eight-year-old with a knife, leaving wounds on her face and shoulders.

Officers also said Jones kept attacking the girl until the 12-year-old jumped on Jones’s back.

Jones pled guilty to aggravated child abuse and was also sentenced for solicitation to commit aggravated sexual battery.

He will also be registered as a violent sex offender for life.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 8

Helena_Handbasket
2d ago

Who did the 12 year old write a note to? Her mama? She told her mama and her mama stayed with the SOB? Her mama needs to go to jail, too!

Reply
10
WREG

