Principal helps provide nearly 3,000 totes for foster kids

April 4, 2022 - Pinellas County is accepting applications for its Social Funding Grant Program from social service organizations that directly serve area residents. The funding is available to registered nonprofits incorporated for at least a year before the date of the application. Organizations can apply for up to $150,000, with the county offering a minimum grant of $10,000. The applicants' mission must align with one of the county’s social action priorities. These include food and nutritional services, homeless prevention and support, healthcare and human services for disadvantaged residents and elderly support services. For more information, visit the website here.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO