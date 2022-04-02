ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Principal helps provide nearly 3,000 totes for foster kids

stpetecatalyst.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 2, 2022 - When Child Protective Investigators (CPI) remove children from unsafe environments, the kids often carry their personal belongings in trash bags. When a foster child and student at...

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Hamden program helps foster kids and biological families connect

HAMDEN — Vannessa Dorantes once heard a visiting family sing “Happy Birthday” to a child in the sterile office a Department of Children and Families building, she told a crowd gathered Friday at the Children’s Center of Hamden. Dorantes, the DCF commissioner, asked listeners to let...
HAMDEN, CT
KRDO News Channel 13

New proposed bill could help foster teens afford college

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill making it's way through the State House could provide free college tuition for teens in foster care. SB22-008, or Senate House Bill 8, requires all public higher education institutions in Colorado to waive undergraduate tuition and fees for Colorado resident students who have been in foster care. The The post New proposed bill could help foster teens afford college appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Push for free tuition for foster kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Parents of foster kids may soon be able to put their children through college tuition free. There is a bill on the senate floor also known as Higher Education Support for Foster Youth. If passed, this bill will waive undergraduate tuition and fees for any child living in foster care.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Child#Foster Parents#Pinellas County Schools#Police#Florida State Graphics#Belleair
WTAJ

PSU program helps transition students in foster care

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For many youth in the foster care system, continuing their education at the collegiate level may seem out of reach. The Fostering Lions Program was founded in 2018 to provide support, critical university services, and help developing skills for post-graduation success to Penn State students who were previously in foster […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
stpetecatalyst.com

County opens Social Action Funding Program

April 4, 2022 - Pinellas County is accepting applications for its Social Funding Grant Program from social service organizations that directly serve area residents. The funding is available to registered nonprofits incorporated for at least a year before the date of the application. Organizations can apply for up to $150,000, with the county offering a minimum grant of $10,000. The applicants' mission must align with one of the county’s social action priorities. These include food and nutritional services, homeless prevention and support, healthcare and human services for disadvantaged residents and elderly support services. For more information, visit the website here.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy