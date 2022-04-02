ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

OPD investigates armed carjacking, suspect unknown

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating an arm carjacking that took place Friday evening. Police said that around 9:30 p.m. they were called to 4502 N 30th Street for...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Armed robbery suspect in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Michael D. Dooley was taken into custody at 2 p.m. Wednesday at his home. Dooley is accused of holding up the Shell station at 5200 Highway 493 Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Investigators said the suspect came into the store armed with a gun and demanded money. He drove away in a white Nissan heading north on Highway 493.
MERIDIAN, MS
WOWT

Omaha Police identify victims in Thursday night fatal crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police identify two people who died in a fiery crash Thursday night. Thursday at 10:57 p.m., officers responded to a personal injury crash. Police say an eastbound 2017 Ford F250 pickup collided with a southbound 2018 Nissan Altima SVU at 192nd and F streets. The Nissan caught fire and two women in the car were declared dead at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: Woman stabbed by shoplifter at Family Dollar

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a shoplifter stabbed a woman at a Family Dollar Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to an incident at a Family Dollar near 24th & Mason Street at 12:36 p.m. Police say a woman was stabbed after confronting a shoplifter....
OMAHA, NE
WNCT

Woman killed, arm ripped from body in Mid-City carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead in Mid City after a carjacking, emergency officials confirmed on Monday afternoon. NOPD reports just after 1:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Bienville and North Cortez Street. Initial reports indicated an elderly woman had been declared dead at the scene, with NOPD classifying the case as a homicide.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
News Channel Nebraska

OPD identifies women killed in Thursday crash

OMAHA, Neb. -- The two women who died after a crash late Thursday night in Omaha have been identified. The Omaha Police Department said OPD officers and Douglas County Sheriff's deputies were called to 192nd and F Streets for a crash just before 11:00 p.m. Authorities said the autopsies of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

GRAPHIC: Dog attack in La Vista has neighbors concerned

The jury heard the voice of the congressman for most of the day. A fifth outbreak of the bird flu has been reported in Iowa. Drivers running stop signs caught on camera at a busy intersection. Judge Jackson in the hot seat. Updated: 7 hours ago. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse...
LA VISTA, NE
NBC News

Body found of Nevada woman kidnapped from Walmart parking lot

A body discovered in a remote gravesite in Nevada was identified Wednesday as a woman who vanished from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month, authorities said. The sheriff’s offices in Churchill and Lyon counties said in a joint statement that the body of Naomi Irion, 18, was found after a tip led investigators to the area east of Reno.
LYON COUNTY, NV
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 4 warrants: 1st-degree assault; 3 counts possession of methamphetamine, theft-receive stolen property. Julie A. Hansen. Age: 44. 1 warrant: Possession of methamphetamine. Ivan H. Krell. Age: 28. 1 warrant: FTA; resisting arrest. Armani...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
The Independent

Woman's arm severed in deadly carjacking; 4 teens arrested

Four teenagers face murder charges in connection with a carjacking that left a 73-year-old woman dying on a New Orleans street, her arm severed after she was dragged a block by her own car while neighbors looked on helplessly, officials said Tuesday. Police chief Shaun Ferguson said tips led to the arrests of the teens — a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls — in the hours after the Monday afternoon carjacking. Two were turned in by their parents. All face second-degree murder charges, and Ferguson said he will recommend that they be charged as adults“That's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOEL 950 AM

Another Deadly Shooting in Waterloo This Morning

As reported by KWWL, a deadly shooting took place in Waterloo early this morning, March 22. Per KCRG, "In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street." It took place on West 2nd Street, where local authorities had...
WATERLOO, IA
KSNB Local4

Two killed in I-80 crash west of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were killed in a crash on I-80 west of Lincoln Thursday morning. The crash happened at the Milford exit (MM 381) in Seward County around 3:15 a.m. According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer heading westbound lost control and overturned. The two...
LINCOLN, NE
wcbu.org

Sisters killed in Saturday two-vehicle crash near Tremont

The two people who were killed after a two-vehicle crash in rural Tremont on Saturday afternoon have been identified. 22-year-old Ashley Embree and 16-year-old Sarae Embree were pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. The sisters from Pequot Lakes, Minn. were passengers in...
TREMONT, IL
The Independent

Man charged with smearing human faeces on a woman’s face is arrested again

The man accused of committing one of the more heinous crimes reported at a New York subway station is back behind bars again, but this time for a crime that will induce far fewer stomach-churning reactions.Frank Abrokwa was caught on CCTV footage on 21 February approaching a 43-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx. In the video, you can see the moment that the 37-year-old smeared human faeces on the unsuspecting woman’s face.By 28 February, Mr ââAbrokwa was caught and charged by police with forcible touching, menacing and disorderly...

