NEW YORK -- Police are still looking for the person who shot a man point blank in the head in Far Rockaway, Queens last weekend.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday, the victim's father is still in disbelief."When I looks at the video it really hit me. It looks like an execution," Peter Panthier said.Surveillance video shows 26-year-old Peter Panthier Jr. walking with an unidentified man down an alley near Grassmere Terrace and Ocean Crest on Saturday at around 8:30 p.m.Police said the man then suddenly pulls out a gun and shoots Panthier Jr. in the head twice.His father can't fathom why."I...

