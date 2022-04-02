‘It just didn’t work’ – Rangnick’s Man Utd tactics questioned by Neville after he tinkers with lineup against Leicester

RALF RANGNICK'S failure to include a recognised striker for Mancheste United against Leicester has bemused Old Trafford legend Gary Neville.

And Nev doubts whether Bruno Fernandes has the attributes to fill in as a 'false nine' - as it 'just didn't work' against Man City'.

Ralf Rangnick is again relying on Bruno Fernandes as almost a striker Credit: Getty

Anthony Elanga led the Man Utd line against the Foxes on Saturday evening Credit: Getty

With Cristiano Ronaldo out ill, starlet Anthony Elanga began as the only 'frontman' in United's line-up for Saturday's crucial Premier League home clash with the Foxes.

Midfielder Fernandes and wideman Jadon Sancho were the only other main attacking outlets.

And Nev told Sky Sports: “I’m not sure that Bruno is that type of player at all.

He’s more of a passer, he’s not a runner and we saw against Man City away it just didn’t work, so I’ll be interested to see how it goes.”

United have handed Fernandes a new five-year deal - more than doubling his weekly pay to £240,000.