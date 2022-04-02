ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Excelsior Performing Arts presents Disney's ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Broadway musical

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vaLv9_0exZR2jX00

It's evident that the Excelsior Performing Arts theater group has spent many hours preparing for their upcoming presentation of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast” Broadway musical.

During one dress rehearsal, several cast and crew members spoke with the Daily Press about the musical, which begins Friday, April 8, at the Victor Valley College Performing Arts Center in Victorville.

“This will be our first time back on stage since the COVID-19 lockdown canceled our show after one performance in 2020,” Vocal Music Director Sandy Sooter said. “Two years ago, we spent hours in preparation for 'The Music Man,' only to close up after opening night.”

Sooter said this year’s students worked hard and are more excited than ever to perform.

The Disney musical is based on the fairy tale that tells the love story between Belle, an inventor's daughter, and a cursed prince-turned-beast living in his castle.

When Belle’s father, Maurice, is imprisoned by the beast, Belle offers him her freedom in exchange for her father's.

“It’s a pretty intense role with three costume changes, the various songs and the whirlwind of emotions that my character goes through,” said Sophie Sooter, 17, who plays the role of Belle and is Sandy Sooter's daughter. “Belle is a multi-dimensional character, which took a lot of study.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FnshG_0exZR2jX00

Sophie Sooter’s stage experience is vast. At age 6, she joined the Riverside Performing Arts group, where she played Mollie in the musical “Annie.” About 10 years ago, she was part of Cathy Rigby’s Broadway tour of “Peter Pan.”

Regarding the upcoming show, Sophie Sooter was quick to praise her fellow performers, such as Alexander Clark, who plays the arrogant and chauvinistic hunter Gaston, who is determined to marry Belle.

Also, McKenzie Ward, who plays the role of Mrs. Potts, the beast’s head housekeeper, who was transformed into a teapot by the Enchantress, who placed her curse on those serving in the castle.

Sophie Sooter said the on-stage chemistry between her and the beast, played by 17-year-old student Ezekiel Moreno, will be felt by the audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0G0y_0exZR2jX00

Between scenes, Moreno chatted with the cast and crew, used chopsticks to quickly eat his lunch, and spent time adjusting his long beast wig.

“With all the set and costume changes, one of the biggest challenges is to get everyone in sync,” Moreno said. “But we have an amazing team that works like clockwork to pull it off.”

Moreno said the beast’s fight scene with Gaston is intense and his transformation back to the prince is finely choreographed, with Moreno off stage delivering lines, while a stand-in plays the beast on stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltkdX_0exZR2jX00

“Sophie does an incredible job playing Belle,” Moreno said. “She really knows how to get into character and to bring the best out in others.”

One standout during dress rehearsal was Quinn Moore, who plays Lumiere, the castle maître d', who was turned into a candelabra.

Wearing a candle-like headpiece and similar pieces on both hands, Moore’s facial expressions and dance moves seemed to bring the cursed candelabra to life.

The school’s orchestra, led by Conductor/Director Sean Sooter, will set the tone and mood for the musical.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXoFc_0exZR2jX00

Director Michael Heywood will oversee the production and Brittney Campos is the head of choreography.

Showtimes are 6 p.m. on Friday, April 8, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Victor Valley College Performing Arts Center at 18422 Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

For tickets and more information, visit gofan.co/app/school/CA18817 .

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Excelsior Performing Arts presents Disney's ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Broadway musical

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

ISU School of Performing Arts to present 'The Cherry Orchard'

POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s School of Performing Arts will present “The Cherry Orchard” on April 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Beverly B. Bistline Theatre in the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center. In the wake of the...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Victorville, CA
CinemaBlend

What It’s Really Like To Wear Those Furry Costumes As Disney World Characters (Hint: It’s Hot AF)

While Disney World and Disneyland are full of fun, memorable, and thrilling attractions. There may be no element inside the parks quite as important as character interactions. Disney Parks bring these popular characters to life in a way that’s difficult not to love, no matter how old you are. But while the Cast Members inside these costumes bring nothing but joy to the guests, wearing them can be a lot less fun, especially in the Florida heat.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cathy Rigby
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC Performing Arts presents “Our Leading Lady” at the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College’s Fine and Performing Arts department will present this year’s spring production, “Our Leading Lady” by Charles Busch. CFCC students will take the Wilson Center Studio Theater stage April 21-23 and April 28-30 at 7:00 p.m. “Working on...
WILMINGTON, NC
ComicBook

Universal Studios Closes Harry Potter Attraction Indefinitely

Harry Potter fans headed to Universal Studios Orlando to experience Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure have learned some disappointing news, as the theme park recently confirmed that the ride's preshow has been closed indefinitely. Earlier this month, one fan reached out on social media for information on why the preshow wasn't operational, with the park confirming that not only was it closed, but that there was also no ETA on when it would resume operations. Luckily, the actual attraction appears to be unaffected by this closure, with it just being the preshow heading into the ride that is impacted. Stay tuned for updates on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
TRAVEL
WWLP 22News

Best Beauty and the Beast music box

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Music boxes are pretty and delicate instruments that have been around for centuries. The earliest known mechanical instrument dates back all the way to the ninth century. Since then, Music boxes have gone through many different variations. However, one thing remains quite consistent. People purchase them to hear their favorite tunes played in a beautiful and unique way.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Beauty And The Beast#Vocal Music#Musical Theater#The Daily Press
Times Leader

Scranton Prep presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. “I can’t wait to share this magical experience,” said Lauren Repella of Bear Creek, a Scranton Prep senior who is excited to be part of the school’s production of “Beauty and the Beast.”. Repella plays Belle in...
SCRANTON, PA
Time Out New York

A secret 'Beauty and the Beast' immersive experience is coming to NY

Mark your calendars: an immersive experience inspired by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's iconic fairytale Beauty and the Beast is heading to New York. Here is what we know about it so far: the 90-minute program will kick off on August 31 and run through January 1, 2023. Each session will last about 90 minutes and early bird tickets, which are available for purchase now, cost $35 per person—a price that includes the "theatrical" portion of the affair and two bespoke cocktails. As for where, exactly, the experience will be: it's a secret.
MOVIES
PennLive.com

Disney World is looking to take fans on the ride of their lives with upcoming Guardians of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind rollercoaster

If you’re headed to Walt Disney World this May, you may be able to buckle up and experience a new ride!. Fans of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise will be able to experience the movie like never before as Disney has announced its newest attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which opens at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT on May 27, 2022.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Cast Members Having Trouble Getting Into Theme Parks

Walt Disney World Cast Members are having trouble booking Park Passes to any of the four main theme parks this spring. Cast Members, like Annual Passholders, have blockout dates depending on their type of complimentary ticket (though the tickets are mostly the same). According to the calendar for the final two days of March, all of April, and all of May, Cast Members are blocked out of some or all parks almost every day. Yellow indicates only some parks are available, red means no parks are available, and blue means all parks are available. Only Tuesday, May 10 is blue.
TRAVEL
NBC News

New Disney+ movie 'Better Nate Than Ever' showcases LGBTQ themes

Tim Federle, the director of Disney's "Better Nate Than Ever," speaks about how the film was influenced by his own experiences of growing up gay and dreaming of Broadway. The film also comes as Disney is vocalizing its opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education act, which critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 1, 2022.
MOVIES
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

3K+
Followers
602
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy