Manchester police search for missing woman

By Jean Mikle, Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER - The police department is seeking the public's help in locating a 24-year-old  township woman who has been missing since last month.

Kayla Moreno last had contact with a friend in the Hoboken area via text message on Feb. 17 police said. Moreno drives  a 2016 Black Hyundai Elantra  with New Jersey registration B16 HVK, according to police.

Moreno was reported missing Friday night, and numerous investigative steps already have been taken; her location remains unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Moreno's whereabouts, is asked to  contact the Manchester Police Department at 732-657-6111.

Jean Mikle: @jeanmikle, jmikle@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Manchester police search for missing woman

