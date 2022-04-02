Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks; Smith Fire Weather Concerns Each Day This Week .Fire weather conditions will be a concern nearly every day this week but particularly Tuesday and Wednesday. High winds are expected both days, but especially Wednesday and continuing through the day Thursday. Relative humidity values will range from 15 to 25 percent for most of the area Tuesday, and around 20 percent across portions of north central Kansas on Wednesday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006 AND 017 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006 AND 017 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith and Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks. * WINDS...On Tuesday northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. On Wednesday, northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon and evening for the Red Flag Warning. Wednesday afternoon and evening for the Fire Weather Watch. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent on Tuesday. As low as 18 percent on Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.

PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO