Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 17:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Coastal Duval; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Gilchrist; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval Gusty showers will impact portions of northern Gilchrist, southwestern Nassau, Bradford, northwestern Alachua, central St. Johns, southern Baker, Union, Columbia, Clay, Suwannee and southern Duval Counties through 700 PM EDT At 611 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front along a line extending from near Craig Field to near Dowling Park. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Lake City, Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Starke, Lake Butler, Raiford, Worthington Spring, Arlington and Ichetucknee Spring. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
