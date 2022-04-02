ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-02 12:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Coastal Duval, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 17:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Coastal Duval; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Gilchrist; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval Gusty showers will impact portions of northern Gilchrist, southwestern Nassau, Bradford, northwestern Alachua, central St. Johns, southern Baker, Union, Columbia, Clay, Suwannee and southern Duval Counties through 700 PM EDT At 611 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front along a line extending from near Craig Field to near Dowling Park. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Lake City, Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Starke, Lake Butler, Raiford, Worthington Spring, Arlington and Ichetucknee Spring. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Olympics by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 19:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Olympics WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Olympic mountains, including Hurricane Ridge. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Pikes Peak, Teller County, and the Rampart Range and Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks; Smith Fire Weather Concerns Each Day This Week .Fire weather conditions will be a concern nearly every day this week but particularly Tuesday and Wednesday. High winds are expected both days, but especially Wednesday and continuing through the day Thursday. Relative humidity values will range from 15 to 25 percent for most of the area Tuesday, and around 20 percent across portions of north central Kansas on Wednesday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006 AND 017 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006 AND 017 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith and Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks. * WINDS...On Tuesday northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. On Wednesday, northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon and evening for the Red Flag Warning. Wednesday afternoon and evening for the Fire Weather Watch. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent on Tuesday. As low as 18 percent on Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bandera, Gillespie, Kerr, Llano, Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks. Take care to stop the start and spread of wildfires. Target Area: Bandera; Gillespie; Kerr; Llano; Uvalde CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE RIO GRANDE PLAINS, SOUTHERN EDWARDS PLATEAU, AND NORTHERN HILL COUNTRY ON TUESDAY DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WEST WINDS .Gusty west winds and dry air will move into the region Tuesday afternoon. In addition, hot temperatures along with the dry air will result in very low afternoon humidity levels in the single digits and low teens. The fire danger remains very high across the region. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE RIO GRANDE PLAINS, SOUTHERN EDWARDS PLATEAU, AND NORTHERN HILL COUNTRY The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * WINDS...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dixon RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In Nebraska...Fire weather zone 013 Dixon.In South Dakota...Fire weather zone 038 Beadle, Fire weather zone 053 Sanborn, Fire weather zone 054 Miner, Fire weather zone 060 Hanson, Fire weather zone 061 McCook, Fire weather zone 066 Turner, Fire weather zone 069 Yankton, and Fire weather zone 070 Clay. * WIND...West to northwesterly sustained winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Lowest relative humidity of 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
DIXON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Huerfano County including Walsenburg. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles traveling on north south oriented roadways such as I-25. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will impact the area from mid morning through early afternoon.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Granite, Missoula, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 20:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Granite; Missoula; Powell A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MISSOULA...NORTH CENTRAL GRANITE AND WEST CENTRAL POWELL COUNTIES At 842 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located 8 miles south of Ovando, or 15 miles north of Drummond, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Ovando, Garnet, Potomac, Clearwater, Greenough, Twin Creeks, Clinton and Turah. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Locally stronger gusts possible near the Sangre De Cristo mountains. * WHERE...Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Feet. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Osborne Fire Weather Concerns Each Day This Week .Fire weather conditions will be a concern nearly every day this week but particularly Tuesday and Wednesday. High winds are expected both days, but especially Wednesday and continuing through the day Thursday. Relative humidity values will range from 15 to 25 percent for most of the area Tuesday, and around 20 percent across portions of north central Kansas on Wednesday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 018 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 018 Osborne. * WINDS...Northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * TIMING...Wednesday afternoon and evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS

