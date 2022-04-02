Local farming families honored with Hoosier Homestead Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — Across the state, 69 farming families were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award, an honor given to farms in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.

Of those 69 families, several were local to our area. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Bruce Kettler awarded those families on Saturday.

“I always look forward to engaging with Indiana’s historic farming families during the Hoosier Homestead Award ceremonies,” Crouch said. “The longstanding values, dedication and resiliency of these families will ensure their farm and family’s legacy live on for many generations.”

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year.

The families who were awarded in our area include Dubois, Posey, Spencer and Warrick counties.

Additionally, the department awarded three farms for bicentennial ownership. They are the Williams farm from Madison County (est. 1822), the Hartman farm from Parke County (est. 1822) and the Arnold farm from Rush County (est. 1821).

