ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Local farming families honored with Hoosier Homestead Award

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqqwC_0exZQveG00

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — Across the state, 69 farming families were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award, an honor given to farms in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.

Of those 69 families, several were local to our area. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Bruce Kettler awarded those families on Saturday.

From farm to billboards: Legacy of U of Illinois’ first Black chancellor rooted in education

“I always look forward to engaging with Indiana’s historic farming families during the Hoosier Homestead Award ceremonies,” Crouch said. “The longstanding values, dedication and resiliency of these families will ensure their farm and family’s legacy live on for many generations.”

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year.

The families who were awarded in our area include Dubois, Posey, Spencer and Warrick counties.

Broccoli takes the cake as America’s favorite vegetable

Additionally, the department awarded three farms for bicentennial ownership. They are the Williams farm from Madison County (est. 1822), the Hartman farm from Parke County (est. 1822) and the Arnold farm from Rush County (est. 1821).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Local YMCA held first of its kind event in Indiana

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – A local YMCA held an event that was the first of its kind in Indiana. Over 500 archers from across the state came to the regional National Archery in the Schools Programs (NASP) certified shoot on April 2. YMCA Camp Carson hosted the archery shoot and it was sponsored with a […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

3 arrested in connection to shooting death in Indiana

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three Fort Wayne residents have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Curtis E. Thomas. Earlier this week, Thomas’ body was found on the side of road with a gunshot wound to the chest. Following up a week’s worth of investigative leads, detectives say they located and apprehended […]
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
FOX2Now

Known & Grown is helping local farms fulfill their needs

ST. LOUIS – Rae Miller of Known & Grown supports local, environmentally responsible farmers in reaching new customers, buyers, and fulfilling their farm needs as Local Food Director. Rae is making a big impact in supporting diverse farmers in Missouri and Illinois. Rae Miller joined the Missouri Coalition for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
City
Dubois, IN
State
Illinois State
Local
Indiana Industry
KFDA

Caprock Family Farms pioneering indoor hemp farming for CBD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Caprock Family Farms has taken the risk out of hemp farming by moving the plant indoors. They began nearly two years ago, obtaining the appropriate licenses and developing a relationship with the Lubbock Police Narcotics Task Force. “We saw how much how much CBD helped people,...
LUBBOCK, TX
WVNS

Local farm prepares for summer crops and markets

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Springtime is here and the gardening season and farmers’ markets are just around the corner. New Roots Community Farm in Fayetteville is gearing up to begin planting summer crops.  Young lettuce, tomato, and squash plants line their greenhouses.  “This next week we have all of our first round of lettuce, all of […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzanne Crouch
WOMI Owensboro

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homestead#Isda#Broccoli#Nexstar Media Inc
103GBF

What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Restaurant Bill In Indiana

You can't pay your tab at the restaurant. Here are some things that might happen in that situation. I can remember going out to eat with my parents as a kid and when the server would bring us the bill, my dad would pass it off to me. I would stare at him baffled because he knew that I didn't have any money. That's when he would throw out that line that we all have heard our parents throughout that old cliche: "I guess you're going to have to go in the back and wash dishes then!"
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Illinois ‘Pot Dispensary’ Worker Arrested in Indiana, WITH…

Just because you work at a marijuana dispensary that doesn't mean you are above the law, or that you can do whatever you want with your own stash...c'mon man. NWITIMES. Racquel Oatman, of DeKalb, Illinois works at a pot store....and she was ready to party in Indiana. When I say party, whoa...she was ready to party. Cops were called to the Country Inn and Suites in Portage, Indiana about 11:30pm and Racquel was throwing down!
PORTAGE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WOMI Owensboro

True Story of Indiana Town That Vanished and Left Behind Mass Graves, Ghosts and Buried Treasure

When Indiana was a growing state with small settlements growing into thriving cities, it was a time of dreams, hope for a better future, and new beginnings. Some cities grew so fast that they were headed for a dominant economic standing in the state. One such city and most of its citizens never got to experience the good fortune that they had hoped.
INDIANA STATE
WKRC

Study: Indiana, Kentucky among worst states in providing public health services

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
BATESVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man tells police how he plans to kill family

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, the Warrick County Indiana Sheriff’s Office requested Kentucky State Police assistance to find Zachary A. Conner. Police say Conner was making threats to kill members of his own family. KSP Troopers and Madisonville Police Department found Conner parked at the CVS pharmacy on North Main Street in Madisonville, […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy