Ensuring gas is pipeline ready leads to zero flaring

EcoVapor oxygen and hydrogen sulfide removal units on location. The larger tower is the Sulfur Sentinel H2S removal unit. (Courtesy EcoiVapor)

The path to zero flaring and venting lies in ensuring the natural gas meets the standards set by pipelines.

Midstream operators “have strict rules for the natural gas they take and if you don’t meet their specifications, you have to flare,” said Cody Blair, regional sales manager, Permian/New Mexico with EcoVapor.

Speaking with the Reporter-Telegram by telephone, Blair said the presence of oxygen in the gas stream plays a huge part in operators having to flare their natural gas instead of selling it. Midstream companies don’t like oxygen because it causes erosion, he explained.

Jason Roe, EcoVapor’s president and chief executive officer, told the Reporter-Telegram in a telephone interview that oxygen is frequently introduced into the gas stream through truck loading or tank hatches.

“As we dug more and more into this problem, (we found) tanks create the largest emissions problem through fugitive emissions or venting,” Roe said.

The company, which got its start in Colorado, has developed a vapor recovery unit it calls ZerO2 that captures 100 percent of the tank vapor, which is run through the unit’s precious metal catalyst which removes all the oxygen, which is burned off. There’s no waste, Blair said, and all that comes out is carbon and a little bit of water.

By focusing on the low-pressure facilities where oxygen is more likely to be introduced, “we can take out a sizable chunk of the emissions problem while allowing operators to sell their gas,” Roe said.

He added, “The industry works so hard to produce this valuable resource, why are we wasting it?”

Agreed Blair, “This is cash everyone is burning.” Doing the math, he said if an operator is burning 100 Mcf a day, at $5 per Mcf, that’s $500 a day being flared. By removing the oxygen and making the gas sellable, he said that’s $15,000 a month added to an operators’ bottom line. And, he added, it’s additional production a marketer can sell.

Roe said the company wants to be a “life of production” partner, offering various sizes of the units as production rates decline. The E1200 can process 1200 Mcf a day, the E300 300 Mcf and the E100 100 Mcf a day, and Roe said the company is working to develop a smaller unit to handle even smaller amounts of gas.

“After initial production, rates will decline,” Blair said. “As gas rates decline from 300 to 100 Mcf, we can replace units and lower the cost. As you produce less gas, it can cost less to have a unit.”

Alongside oxygen, hydrogen sulfide is another contaminant that causes operators to flare gas. EcoVapor also offers the Sulfur Sentinel, a treatment system that uses a solid, iron oxide-based catalyst to treat the H2S concentrations present before they enter the ZerO2 unit.

The company has units placed with operators large and small in the Permian. Blair said 44 units so far have been placed with XTO Energy and other units have been placed with Shell’s Permian assets, which are now part of ConocoPhillips. There is a shop in Midland staffed with personnel to service the company’s units, and Blair said a second shop is being considered in Carlsbad, New Mexico, because the company covers such a wide area.

“Everyone in the industry, from ExxonMobil to Chevron to Pioneer to XYZ Operating wants to cut emissions,” Blair said. “If they can sell 100 percent of the gas they capture, they’re making money and not flaring and third-party midstream companies are buying more gas to sell. It’s a win-win.”

Reducing emissions is an obvious trend the industry can’t ignore, said Roe, a trend being driven by stakeholders from customers to investors, regulators to the general public.

“We’re being held accountable; our license to operate is being challenged,” he said. “With that in mind, we need to take steps to be good stewards.”

Besides, Roe added, “in a world of energy scarcity we’re witnessing before our very eyes, we can’t afford to waste this precious resource.”