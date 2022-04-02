ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammy Awards 2022: Who is performing at the ceremony?

By Jude Ephson
 2 days ago
GRAMMY Awards regularly include musicians to grace the occasion with unique performances on stage.

The Grammy Awards 2022 will feature three categories of performers.

The Grammy Awards 2022 will have three categories of performers - the principal performers, the special segment performers, and the performers for the tribute to Stephen Sondheim.

The Principal Performers are:

The Special Segment Performers are:

  • Aymée Nuviola
  • Billy Strings

The performers for the tribute to Stephen Sondheim:

How can I watch the Grammy Awards 2022?

The Grammy Awards 2022 will be shown live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, on April 3, 2022.

It will be aired on CBS for cable users. It will also be available on the CBS app and the CBS website.

Additionally, it will stream on Paramount+, YouTubeTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV.

John Legend will be performing at the Grammy Awards 2022 that will be held in Las Vegas Credit: Getty Images

Who is hosting the Grammy Awards 2022?

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is hosting the 2022 Grammy.

After hosting the Grammy Awards 2021, he will be hosting for the second year in a row this year.

Expressing his excitement at hosting the Grammys, Trevor stated in an interview with CBS: "I was just lucky to be a part of it 2021 Grammy Awards. And I guess we had such a good time that we were like, imagine if we had people there, how much more fun would we have had, and so this year, the Grammys is going to be back."

The CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., also expressed his thoughts on Trevor saying: “Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans, and critics. We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

