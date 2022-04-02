Photo gallery: WVU takes the field for Day 6 of spring drills

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team hosted the annual Mountaineer Classic on April 1-2 at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park. “We had a solid day out at the track today,” coach Sean Cleary said. West Virginia earned four individual...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After two in-season and three offseason departures from the WVU men’s basketball program, WVU has their first transfer addition to their roster. On Sunday afternoon, graduate transfer guard Erik Stevenson announced he has verbally committed to finish his college career at West Virginia. Stevenson has...
The West Virginia University rowing team opened its 2022 season Saturday, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the 39th Murphy Cup Regatta, hosted by Temple University, on the Schuylkill River. WVU’s racing day began with the Second Varsity Four that finished second among five crews in its morning heat to advance to...
Fairlea Greenbrier East split a doubleheader with Point Pleasant Saturday afternoon in Fairlea. In Game 1 Lindsey Black went 2 for 4 with a home run while Aubrey Glover was a perfect 4 for 4 in a 7-5 loss. In the second game Josi Ervin pitched a complete game, allowing...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Former Marshall Football Coach Stan Parrish has died at the age of 75. FootballScoop.com reported Parrish, who also served as head coach at Wabash, Kansas State and Ball State, died Sunday. Parrish served as head coach for the 1984 and 1985 seasons and although his time...
It’s an international episode of Three Guys Before The Game. Former Mountaineer standout Nathan Adrian joins the “Guys” from Italy. Adrian provides an update on his debut season in the Italian Serie A and shares thoughts on the current situation in Ukraine where he played last season.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team closed the weekend in Kansas on Sunday, April 1, as the Mountaineers fell, 4-0, to No. 50 Kansas State, at the Mike Goss Tennis Center, in Manhattan. “Today wasn’t a good day for us overall on the courts. We had...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — MetroNews “Talkline” Host Hoppy Kercheval was honored Saturday night as the first recipient of the newly named Dale B. Miller Award presented by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association. Kercheval, who began his radio career in the early 1970s, accepted the award at the WVBA...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU right-handed pitcher Trey Braithwaite was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. The fifth-year senior struck out three batters in two innings during the Mountaineers’ series opener on Friday against then No. 10 TCU. Braithwaite was back on the mound Sunday, retiring all 11...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer GameDay isn’t just the “most fun pregame show in West Virginia.” On Saturday, Gold and Blue Nation’s flagship WVU sports pregame show was named the Best Locally Produced TV Show in the state by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association. Mountaineer GameDay...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Lincoln Cougars improve to 7-0 on the season with a close 5-4 win over Liberty on Monday night. The Cougars got off to a good start with a two-run first inning for the early lead. There would be a drought of scoring until the bottom of the fourth. Liberty’s RBI single […]
KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University is looking for the next leader of Potomac State College. The university announced Friday that it will launch efforts to identify new leadership in Keyser as current Campus President Jennifer Orlikoff steps away from her role effective June 30, citing personal family reasons.
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont softball hosted Buckhannon-Upshur Monday evening. Buckhannon-Upshur came strong, totaling four runs in the first, seven in the second, five int he third and three in the fourth to give them the 19-3 edge over the Bees. Brooklyn Robinson led the way for Buckhannon-Upshur with...
KIDWELL, W.Va. — Newly minted as the Class A No. 1 team in the initial MetroNews High School Baseball Power Index, Williamstown backed up their ranking with a 7-1 win at No. 4 Tyler Consolidated. Freshman Ty Ott went the distance for the Yellowjackets. He allowed just one hit...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Back-to-back 11-win seasons have placed Coastal Carolina on the national radar and new WVU receivers coach Tony Washington played a key role in the quick rise of the Chanticleers. After serving as a graduate assistant coach at Louisville in 2019, Washington made the move to Myrtle...
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior softball traveled out to Williamstown today for a double-header. The Polar Bears took the victory over the Yellowjackets 8-7 in game one. The girls are back on the diamond Monday at Preston.
Fairlea – Greenbrier East split a doubleheader with Spring Mills Saturday in Fairlea, rallying form one heartbreaking loss to return the favor. After Spring Mills scored three runs in the top of the seventh of the first game to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead, the Spartans answered back in the second game, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 5-4 win.
Comments / 0