DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Seven weeks after removing Corey Wise as superintendent, the Douglas County school board named Erin Kane as the sole finalist for the position of superintendent of the Douglas County School District(DCSD) in a vote of 4-3. The four votes in favor were by the board directors that make up the conservative majority. Both Kane and the other finalist, Danny Winsor, were interviewed by the board earlier this month.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO