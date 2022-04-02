ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Men arrested for hot tub, ATM, and vehicle thefts

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJlnH_0exZOmar00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police have arrested the man they believe stole a $10,000 hot tub from a local business and participated in several other thefts.

On Jan. 26, the Strategic Investigations Unit (SIU) began an investigation into the theft of a $10,000 hot tub from a local business. While conducting surveillance and investigative follow up, detectives located the hot tub at a residential address in the Sand Creek Patrol Division.

$50K worth of stolen property recovered from Colorado Springs home; stolen hot tub, motorcycle, trailer found

SIU Detectives seized the hot tub and contacted the business. Employees from the business responded to the address and recovered the hot tub.

Police soon determined there were three separate crews committing these offenses. While developing several investigative leads, detectives were able to identify multiple suspects.

James Winstead, 33, was arrested for his participation in the theft. He was charged/arrested while incarcerated at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. Winstead is also linked to a series of attempted ATM thefts, motor vehicle thefts, and other crimes.

On March 31, with the assistance of Parole, SIU Detectives also arrested Roger Sanborn, 42. Both individuals were booked in the El Paso County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
KXRM
KXRM

9K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow KXRM and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KXRM

Persons of interest located in double homicide

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriffs’ Office has located two individuals wanted as persons of interest in a double homicide. On February 8, Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to County Road 67, in an area called Phantom Canyon, after someone reported a suspicious death. Deputies discovered the bodies of two men in a […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs boy overdoses, mom helped purchase drugs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Earlier this year, a 16-year-old boy in Colorado Springs took a life-ending dose of Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is more than 80 times stronger than morphine. Court records show his mother provided him the money to buy the pills and connected him and his friends to the people selling the drugs, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Kara Nichols died by strangulation, says coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kara Nichols, a 19-year-old woman in Colorado Springs, seemingly disappeared 10 years ago. Now, finally, the details of her murder are coming to light. Nichols’ remains were discovered last month at a property in Black Forest where Joel Hollendorfer and parents lived for years – his mother still does. Hollendorfer is accused […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Deputies search for woman accused of committing domestic violence

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a woman accused of several crimes. According to the sheriff’s office, Triniti Redfern, 22, of Pueblo West is wanted on a warrant for first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and domestic violence. If you know where she is, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Recognize me? Woman accused of cashing stolen checks

UPDATE: According to the sheriff’s office, the woman has been identified. ORIGINAL STORY: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of cashing several stolen checks. Pictures show a female suspect with dark hair inside a vehicle. If you know who the woman is, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#The Hot Tub#Atm#Siu Detectives#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Colorado Springs woman still missing after 14 years

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday marks 14 years since a woman was reported missing in Colorado Springs. On March 31, 2008, 22-year-old Bekime (Becky) Elshani’s father reported her missing to CSPD. She was last seen on the west side of Rockrimmon Boulevard, and criminal involvement is suspected in her disappearance. When police conducted a welfare check […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

DOC inmate found dead in cell

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The staff at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility, a medium security prison in Cañon City, is reporting the discovery of an inmate in his cell, suffering from “injuries suggestive of a serious assault,” per a spokesperson with the Department of Corrections. Prison staff say they initiated life saving measures and that the […]
CANON CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Woman Shot, Killed Overnight Outside Apartments On Mexico Avenue In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot outside apartments on East Mexico Avenue in Aurora early Wednesday morning. (credit: CBS) According to the Aurora PD press release, around 12:50 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of apartments in the 9700 block of East Mexico Avenue after receiving reports of multiple shots fired in the area. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman with gunshot injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, and there was no suspect information in the press release. Copter4 was above the scene at...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

Convicted felon allegedly in possession of meth, a stolen car from Colorado Springs and a Panzer Arms AR 12 shotgun arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted felon is back behind bars after police say they found him in possession of a stolen vehicle, meth and a shotgun. Pueblo Police are reporting they located a vehicle that was stolen out of Colorado Springs in the 200 block of Lamar Avenue on Thursday. The suspect, 41-year-old Douglas Gibson, had shotgun shells and brass knuckles in one of his pockets. Police also found a Panzer Arms AR12 semi-automatic shotgun and Gibson’s ID in a backpack. Later in the investigation, police found Douglas had “suspected” meth on him.
PUEBLO, CO
The Independent

FBI offers $15k reward for Jan 6 fugitive accused of assaulting police with a deadly weapon

The FBI has announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of January 6 rioter Jonathan Daniel Pollock. The 23-year-old central Florida man from Lakeland faces multiple high-level charges and is accused of “assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon”, according to the FBI. The FBI offices in DC and in Tampa, Florida issued the call for information. “We’ve been trying to locate Mr Pollock since last summer,” FBI Tampa Acting Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani said in a statement. “The allegations against him aren’t going away and must be dealt with. The FBI is...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KOAT 7

Man arrested after wrong-way chase on I-25 near Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police have arrested Nathanel Bueno Diaz after leading police on a chase on I-25 near Santa Fe. According to Santa Fe Police, the Regional Emergency Dispatch center a call of Bueno Diaz forcefully dragging a female against her will into a vehicle in a parking lot. Police located that vehicle on Airport Road in Santa Fe. Police say they saw the female in the car. Bueno Diaz then fled from police.
SANTA FE, NM
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy