ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

15 April Fool's Day pranks you may have missed

By Lori Fredrich
On Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine.” — Lord Byron. April Fool’s Day is over. And that means you’ll have to wait another 364 days until we once again pull out our best tomfoolery for your reading enjoyment. BUT… just in case our...

onmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Krispy Kreme's April Fools Joke Has The Internet Cracking Up

No one knows its exact origin, but History claims that April Fool's Day has been celebrated around the world for centuries by amateur and professional hoaxsters alike, inspiring the smallest of tricks like switching the sugar for the salt, wrapping tape around a sink's sprayer hose to the most far-reaching of ruses. On the latter end, many major companies have taken to the internet in recent years in the hopes of going viral with their holiday pranks.
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2

The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Beer#April Fool#The Fools#Pranks#Interwebs#Garlic Salami#Burger#Mcdonalds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheStreet

Why Do Chipotle Wendy's, and Taco Bell Want to Give You Free Food?

Gone are the days of simply putting out a tasty product and hoping people will come — the new fast food frontier is bringing as many customers online as possible. That was what pushed Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report to entice app downloads with free fries and nuggets and Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned Taco Bell to launch its app-only taco-a-day-for-$10 subscription.
CELL PHONES
Thrillist

The $6 Shrimp Tackle Box Is Back at Popeyes & It's Even Cheaper When You Order Online

Last week, Popeyes unveiled its latest twist on the classic beignet, a wild berry iteration available exclusively across California, Illinois, and New York markets. But for those outside of those specified zip codes, the New Orleans-style fast food joint has a consolation prize. It's bringing back the $6 Shrimp Tackle Box, and it's even cheaper when you order online.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AOL Corp

8 truly wild Amazon gag gifts that are perfect for April Fools' Day

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you supposed to buy April Fools' Day...
SHOPPING
104.5 KDAT

Beer Company Urges Iowans to Pee in a Busch, Seriously

With spring in the air and the weather warming up, people are going to start spending more time outdoors. More time in the outdoors means more people doing their business in the outdoors. While it may seem harmless to pee outside on a tree, this could actually be pretty harmful to them. To combat that, a popular Iowa-favorite beer company is urging its drinkers to "Pee in a Busch" instead.
IOWA STATE
Isla Chiu

Review: Taco Bell's Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito Steak

Though I already had a donut for breakfast, I found myself craving a breakfast burrito. When I drove by Taco Bell, my conscience said, Don't do it, Isla. You don't need the extra calories. And if you're going to get a breakfast burrito, get it from a small business, not Taco Bell.
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Mozzarella Sticks Were A Failure

Fast food chains have the annoying tendency to scrap popular items from their menu, much to the chagrin of loyal customers. Blame it on seasonal availability, marketing gimmicks, supply chain issues, or unprofitability, you never know when your go-to order is going to go extinct. The discontinuation of McDonald's' mozzarella sticks, however, is an entirely different story.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Lay's Fake April Fool's Flavor Is Cracking Up Twitter

When April Fool's Day rolls around, we know to expect pranks, jokes, and even some playful hoaxes. Although its exact origins are unknown, the day of merriment and teasing has been around for at least hundreds of years. According to NPR, historians have multiple theories as to how this holiday came to be. It may have been inspired by a "medieval celebration" that mocked church customs, or it may have come about during a festival in ancient Rome. Another theory states that it began in 16th century France, when the Gregorian calendar became the norm and moved the New Year from the spring equinox in March to January first. People who failed to reschedule their celebrations were considered behind the times and derided as "fools."
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy