Aurora, IL

AU Theatre Department presents “The SpongeBob Musical”

aurora.edu
 2 days ago

March 25–26 and March 30–April 2, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 27, and Sunday,...

aurora.edu

WTOP

Ford’s Theatre presents world premiere musical ‘Grace’ on Black culinary tradition

The Black culinary experience transcends taste buds to pass down family traditions. Ford’s Theatre presents the world premiere of “Grace” from March 19 to May 14. “It’s a seminal day in a family, the Mintons, who have lost their matriarch,” Director Robert Barry Fleming told WTOP. “It’s a family who has over a 100-year culinary tradition of African American food, gathering for this celebration of life of their Gran’Me. … It’s a project borne out of a real investigation in culinary traditions; how much that represents culture.”
MOVIES
New Jersey Stage

The Newton Theatre presents ProgJect

(NEWTON, NJ) -- The newly formed ProgJect is touring America, and will bring "The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” to The Newton Theatre on Thursday, April 21. ProgJect features Michael Sadler from SAGA, GTR's Jonathan Mover, Frank Zappa's Mike Keneally, Ryo Okumoto from Spock's Beard and Matt Dorsey from Sound of Contact, coming together on one stage to perform the classics and epics of Genesis, Yes, King Crimson and ELP, along with some Pink Floyd, Rush, Jethro Tull, Peter Gabriel, Gentle Giant and more!
NEWTON, NJ
Aurora, IL
Gazette

Lightbulb Theatre Co. presents 'Pinocchio' in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK • The Lightbulb Theatre Co. presents “Pinocchio,” a performance inspired by the tale of a boy whose nose grows longer with each falsehood. “We took Carlo Collodi’s classic of ‘Pinocchio’ and made it fresh and fun for the whole family,” said Andrea Keller, who wrote and directs the play. “‘Pinocchio’ is the story of a little wooden puppet and his quest to become a real boy. He learns valuable lessons along the way as he navigates through temptations.”
WOODLAND PARK, CO
WEAU-TV 13

ECCT presents “The Sound of Music”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents, “The Sound of Music”, March 18-19 at 7:30 p.m. and March 19-20 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. Director Wayne Marek talks about the musical and some upcoming auditions for other productions.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KNOE TV8

Ruston Community Theatre presents “Father of the Bride”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston Community Theatre is bringing the Broadway show “Father of the Brid” to Ruston. You can see the reenactment of the classic drama live at the Dixie Center of the Arts. The show dates are March 24-26 @ 7pm and 27th at2pm.
RUSTON, LA
New Jersey Stage

State Theatre NJ presents Hasan Minhaj

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Hasan Minhaj – The King’s Jester on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 8:00pm. Hasan is a two-time Peabody Award-winning comedian best known for his breakout special Homecoming King (Netflix) and his critically acclaimed, political satire show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix) which won a Peabody, an Emmy®, and a Television Academy Honor. Tickets range from $44.50-$174.50.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
lowerbuckstimes.com

Neshaminy Valley Theatre Company presents ‘Annie’

For the past two years, Neshaminy Valley Theatre company has held out hope that “the sun will come out tomorrow” regarding its production of Annie, which was indefinitely paused when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now, that “tomorrow” is finally here. In April, at Neshaminy High School’s...
LANGHORNE, PA
New Jersey Stage

Spring Lake Theatre presents "The Pirates of Penzance"

(SPRING LAKE, NJ) -- Put on your eyepatch and get ready for an amazing, breathtakingly funny adventure! The Pirates of Penzance is returning to Spring Lake Theatre on April 1, and it's no April Fool's Joke! Enjoy a fantastic trip, to a time long ago, when life was much more innocent. Performances take place at the Spring Lake Theatre on April 1-3 and April 8-10, 2022, 7:30pm curtain on Fridays and Saturdays, and a 2:00pm Matinee on Sundays.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
