AU Theatre Department presents “The SpongeBob Musical”

(NEWTON, NJ) -- The newly formed ProgJect is touring America, and will bring "The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” to The Newton Theatre on Thursday, April 21. ProgJect features Michael Sadler from SAGA, GTR's Jonathan Mover, Frank Zappa's Mike Keneally, Ryo Okumoto from Spock's Beard and Matt Dorsey from Sound of Contact, coming together on one stage to perform the classics and epics of Genesis, Yes, King Crimson and ELP, along with some Pink Floyd, Rush, Jethro Tull, Peter Gabriel, Gentle Giant and more!
