ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

WATCH REPLAY: Grand Opening for Crydermans Meat Market Underway in Cocoa Village

spacecoastdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH REPLAY: It is official! The much anticipated grand opening for the new Crydermans Meat Market at 405 Florida Avenue took place Saturday. WATCH: Barbecue This Weekend? Check out the soon to open Meat Market, the pork on the cooker, the brisket burger and meet some of the Crydermans team –...

spacecoastdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Talking With Tami

The Thompson Buckhead Grand Opening

I had a wonderful time checking out the newly opened posh hotel in Buckhead called, The Thompson! I never imagined this hotel to look so lavish but wow, to see it in person was amazeballs! Last night was a cocktail field evening with lots of enthusiasts and influencers that wanted to see what all the fuss was about! Opened in December with over 200 rooms, its really lovely and I can’t wait to head back to check out more of what they have to offer!
LIFESTYLE
WESH

Free Fall manufacturer said there was 'no need' for seat belt on ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — Different groups of people have been inspecting the Free Fall ride since last week's accident that claimed the life of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. As WESH 2 Investigates previously reported, the seat where he was sitting, was found with the shoulder harness "still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped." But ride experts we talked with say, it's likely the harness opened, and then snapped back into a closed position.
ORLANDO, FL
UPI News

Alligator chases remote-controlled boat in Florida retention pond

March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a playful alligator chasing a remote-controlled toy boat across the surface of a retention pond. The filmer, a producer for WJAX-TV, captured footage when the gator's attention was grabbed by a neighbor's remote-controlled boat in the Jacksonville retention pond. The...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Cocoa, FL
Business
Melbourne, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Melbourne, FL
Food & Drinks
Cocoa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Cocoa Beach, FL
Melbourne, FL
Business
City
Cocoa, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Central Florida restaurant shutdowns: Lots of roaches and soiled single-use gloves handling food

Three Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of March 27-April 2, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Osceola County Loading...Gastrobrunch at 1023 New York Ave. in St. Cloud shut down on March 31. Inspectors found 18 violations, two of which were a high priority. Those violations included rodent and ...
ORLANDO, FL
Mashed

What You Need To Know Before Ordering Steak At Outback Again

A steak sometimes is more than just a meal. As a survey showed, it can even be a date-breaker. As it turns out, a majority of Americans are uncomfortable hanging out with people who don't prefer their steak cooked in the same way as they do (via People). Given a lot is at stake around a piece of steak, it sure is worth knowing more about it. This is why we have done a deep dive into how one of America's most loved steakhouses, Outback Steakhouse, makes its steak — so that next time you dine at the Florida-born chain, you know more than just to choose between rare, medium, or well-done.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meats#Cooking#Food Drink#Grand Opening#Bbq#The Crydermans Barbecue#Crydermansbarbecue Com#Monahan Mural Company
104.5 KDAT

Beer Company Urges Iowans to Pee in a Busch, Seriously

With spring in the air and the weather warming up, people are going to start spending more time outdoors. More time in the outdoors means more people doing their business in the outdoors. While it may seem harmless to pee outside on a tree, this could actually be pretty harmful to them. To combat that, a popular Iowa-favorite beer company is urging its drinkers to "Pee in a Busch" instead.
IOWA STATE
DFW Community News

Heelz Kitchen Cafe opens in Highland Village

Heelz Kitchen Cafe celebrated its grand opening over the weekend in Highland Village. Located inside Painted Tree Boutiques, 2240 Justin Road, “Chef in Heelz” Ashonti Harris is serving up sandwiches, soups, salads, herbal tees, a variety of coffees and more. Customers can order for dine-in, to-go or catering. It is also available on several delivery apps, including PostMates and Uber Eats.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
WESH

Over capacity Halifax Humane Society discounts adoption fees

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach is over capacity, so they've cut 50% off adoption fees for the weekend. With the shelter over capacity, and at the beginning of kitten season, they needed to make extra room for any new arrivals. So they've discounted their adoption fees for the weekend.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

The best of Aldi’s wine

Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut, Champagne, France NV (£13.99, Aldi) Most of us have a few supermarket own-label brands that we like to think show off our shrewdness as shoppers. These are products charged with an extra frisson of smug self-satisfaction when we get them home and tell ourselves, “ha, and to think those rubes are stumping up twice the price for the same thing just because it has a famous name on the label.” Currently, the own-label wine doing the best job of convincing British shoppers that they have cracked some kind of insider’s code and found a way to cheat the rules that usually govern the relationship between price and quality is Aldi’s all-conquering Veuve Monsigny Champagne. Made by the hitherto little-known, family-run champagne house Philzot & Fils, it has, over the past five years, established itself as the UK’s second-bestselling champagne brand after the near-ubiquitous Moët, which sells for almost three times the price, while winning plenty of medals and high critic scores in the process.
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC4

Local stores taking coconut milk off shelves linked to monkey labor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two PETA Asia undercover investigations revealed the use of chained and caged monkeys in Thailand’s massive coconut-picking industry. Grocery store wholesaler, Associated Food Stores has ended the sale of coconut milk from the producer Chaokoh. PETA first launched an investigation in 2019 that found monkeys were being trained to pick […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TheStreet

Coffee Roaster Uses Blockchain to Source Beans

Coffee seems to be one of the orders of the day on Wall Street, what with Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report fighting off a union drive and Black Rifle Coffee (BRCC) - Get BRC Inc Class A Report -- which some media outlets have dubbed the Starbucks of the right wing -- going public.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Beast

Impossible Foods Introduces Impossible Sausage Links

Impossible Foods is cranking up its profile as it debuts a new product, Impossible Sausage Links — its sixth product debut in the past eight months. Impossible Sausage Links take on the uncanny flavor of a traditional pork sausage and even offers the trademark snap of meat sausages. They are available in three unique flavors: Bratwurst, Italian and Spicy.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

These Nine Champagnes are Perfect for Mimosas—and for Sipping on Their Own

The Mimosa is a cocktail for all seasons, but now that spring has arrived, this seems like a particularly perfect time to revisit it. It's brunch season, after all—Mother's Day, Father's Day, and graduation will be here before we know it—and it's hard to think of a better way to kick off a leisurely weekend morning than with a well-considered Mimosa.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy