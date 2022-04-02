WATCH REPLAY: Grand Opening for Crydermans Meat Market Underway in Cocoa Village

Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut, Champagne, France NV (£13.99, Aldi) Most of us have a few supermarket own-label brands that we like to think show off our shrewdness as shoppers. These are products charged with an extra frisson of smug self-satisfaction when we get them home and tell ourselves, “ha, and to think those rubes are stumping up twice the price for the same thing just because it has a famous name on the label.” Currently, the own-label wine doing the best job of convincing British shoppers that they have cracked some kind of insider’s code and found a way to cheat the rules that usually govern the relationship between price and quality is Aldi’s all-conquering Veuve Monsigny Champagne. Made by the hitherto little-known, family-run champagne house Philzot & Fils, it has, over the past five years, established itself as the UK’s second-bestselling champagne brand after the near-ubiquitous Moët, which sells for almost three times the price, while winning plenty of medals and high critic scores in the process.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO