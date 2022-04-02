ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Silver Alert canceled for missing Robeson County man

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=306lCL_0exZLDrL00

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a man reported missing Saturday morning in Robeson County.

Christopher Frink, 29, of Lumberton, was reported missing earlier Saturday from Furman Drive in Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, which issued the alert.

Frink, who is believed to have dementia or other cognitive impairment, was also reported missing and later found safe in March .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
WBTW News13
WBTW News13

33K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Follow WBTW News13 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
City
Lumberton, NC
Robeson County, NC
Sports
County
Robeson County, NC
Lumberton, NC
Sports
Lumberton, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Silver Alert#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Orangeburg man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and fentanyl, along with the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WCNC

Car found in South Carolina lake possibly connected to man who went missing 16 years ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sixteen years later, the remains of a missing man were possibly found in Winston Lake Park Saturday morning. The Winston-Salem Police Department said that on Oct. 4, 2006, a family member of Dedrick Bernard Smith reported Smith as a “Missing Person.” When Smith went missing, he was driving a 1993 Pontiac Grand Am. The investigation went on for years after he disappeared until now.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

33K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy