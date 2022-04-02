Silver Alert canceled for missing Robeson County man

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a man reported missing Saturday morning in Robeson County.

Christopher Frink, 29, of Lumberton, was reported missing earlier Saturday from Furman Drive in Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, which issued the alert.

Frink, who is believed to have dementia or other cognitive impairment, was also reported missing and later found safe in March .

