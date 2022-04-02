ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Budget friendly meal prepping ideas

By Latricia Polk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for budget friendly...

EverydayHealth.com

8 Scientific Benefits of Meal Prepping

Rows of identical multicolored meals packed neatly in glass containers on TikTok and Instagram may have made meal prep popular, but there’s more to this practice than meets the eye. Planning, prepping, and sometimes cooking several days’ worth of meals ahead of time has a number of proven advantages, from saving you time to helping you get a wider variety of nutrients in your diet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Morganton News Herald

These TikTok hacks make meal prep easy

Having healthy food that’s ready to go in the fridge is key to avoiding a takeout rut, but meal prep can seem daunting when you’d rather have a lazy Sunday afternoon. These meal prep hacks from TikTok make it easier. 1. Use this hack to easily defrost soup.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
EverydayHealth.com

9 Best Apps for Meal Prepping

Meal prepping, or planning ahead for several days or even a week’s worth of meals, has plenty of benefits. But if you’re new to it, it can feel overwhelming at first. Luckily, help is as close as your smartphone. Downloadable apps can take the guesswork and hassle out of grocery shopping, recipe hunting, accommodating special dietary needs, and more.
RECIPES
StyleCaster

7 Easy Ways To Meal Prep & Eat Healthy All Week Long

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve never meal prepped before, now is your chance, friends. With most of us stuck at home surrounded by snacks and a fridge just a few feet away, keeping an eating schedule is harder than ever. But by learning how to meal prep, you can easily eat healthy—or at least consistently—all week long. After all, you probably have the time right now, so why not? And while no one should be forced to be or feel productive while social distancing, meal prepping is one way to accomplish something that’s actually a useful...
RECIPES
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Downtown building may become apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former Knights of Columbus and Salesian Boys and Girls Club building downtown could get new life as a residential property. https://nbc4i.co/3NfZE55.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Longaberger basket building owner sued for breach of contract

NEWARK, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The owner of Newark’s iconic Longaberger basket building is facing a lawsuit from a potential purchaser of the unique property. Steve Coon, who bought the building with Bobby George in 2017 via an entity called Historic Newark Basket LLC, listed the building for sale in early 2021. Last week, […]
NEWARK, OH
WLWT 5

Hang out at Greater Cincinnati's largest outdoor food park, beer garden

Hang out at one of Greater Cincinnati's largest outdoor food parks and beer gardens. Clear Mountain Food Park held its grand opening in Batavia in July 2021. The food park sits on two lots and features a wide variety of rotating food trucks, live music, indoor and outdoor beverage stations and backyard games.
BATAVIA, OH
KIX 105.7

Behka’s Final Thoughts: At Home Meal Prep Boxes

A while back, I decided to try a home cooking meal prep service. Well, I actually tried two. Now in the interest of full disclosure, I was not paid to do any of this, and I actually tried two different unaffiliated services, although I only documented one. I tried Every Plate and Hello Fresh.
RECIPES
PWLiving

Meal Prep Food Safety

Did you meal prep on Sunday? Cooked food is only safe for three to four days when stored in the refrigerator. To be safe, prep your meals at the beginning of the week and again in the middle of the week! Your food will be fresh AND safe. #FoodSafety go.usa.gov/xzdwy.
FOOD SAFETY
KELOLAND TV

Best coffee protein shake

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nearly every American can appreciate a morning or afternoon pick-me-up from a great cup of coffee. And any gym-goer knows the value of a good protein shake for meeting their fitness goals. What if you could combine those two things into one delicious beverage?
FOOD & DRINKS

