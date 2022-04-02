ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Fallon & Kimmel On The Same Night

By Rachel Brodsky
Stereogum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Hot Chili Peppers are in celebration mode around the release of new album Unlimited Love, aka the first album RHCP have made with John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. They also received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame this week. To that end, the band managed to play...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Chad Smith Shares Touching Tribute Video to Late Friend Taylor Hawkins

Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers adds his name in giving tribute after the death of friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Smith, who was a close friend of Hawkins, has shared a tribute video. Hawkins died on March 25 at 50 years old. Among the moments captured on the video include Smith and Hawkins together during some shared tours with Foo Fighters and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Has Died

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died. The band, who was in Bogotá, Colombia near the end of a South American tour, announced the news Friday night (March 25) on social media. Foo Fighters were slated to headline Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday. Hawkins was 50 years old, and no cause of death has been revealed. The band’s statement reads in full:
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Rubin
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
George Clinton
Person
John Frusciante
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Peppers#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Red Peppers#Hot Chili#Nbc Studios#Rhcp News
Footwear News

Billie Eillish Honors the Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins With Grammy Awards Performance T-Shirt

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eillish honored a fellow musician in her Grammy Awards performance for hit song “Happier Than Ever.” The Academy Award-winning musician performed at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas. The singer was up for seven nominations at the award show, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Happier Than Ever.” She performed the track during the event. Eillish hit the stage wearing a tee in tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The oversized black tee featured a photo of Hawkins on the front. The “No Time...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Gucci Mane – “Blood All On It” (Feat. Young Dolph & Key Glock)

Last year, the great Memphis rapper Young Dolph was murdered at the age of 36; it’s an incalculable loss for rap music. There haven’t been a lot of saccharine Dolph tributes, possibly because Dolph was never a saccharine rapper. Instead, Dolph tributes have generally taken the form of tracks like “Long Live Dolph,” a song that the frequent Dolph collaborator Gucci Mane released last year — songs that stick to the same swaggering street-rap blueprint that Dolph himself always used. That’s definitely the case with Gucci’s new single “Blood All On It,” which features a posthumous Dolph verse and an appearance from Dolph’s cousin and rap partner Key Glock.
HIP HOP
iheart.com

Flea Says Red Hot Chili Peppers' New Album 'Is The Best Of Us'

Red Hot Chili Peppers are gearing up to release their 12th studio album Unlimited Love in just a couple weeks, and Flea took to Instagram to share how proud he is of this project. "Our new double album Unlimited Love, coming out on April 1st," he wrote alongside a new...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee receives unexpected haircut - 'I thought she was joking'

Ginger Zee's curly tresses are a firm favorite with viewers but on Friday, the popular meteorologist threw caution to the wind and got it cut in a rather unusual fashion. The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with footage taken inside her dressing room in which she's letting her hairstylist loose on her locks without a salon in sight.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy