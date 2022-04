IDAHO FALLS — Around 4:00 p.m. today, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to the area of 200 South Woodruff behind Planet Fitness for a report of a possibly deceased person. Officers arrived and did locate a deceased individual. At this time, this is being investigated as a suspicious death. The person's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No further information will be released at this time. Anyone who believes they may have information regarding this incident, including hearing or seeing anything suspicious in the area prior to 4:00 p.m., is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200. Information may also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org. Tipsters who report information through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO