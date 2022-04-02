ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APSO: Two men found injured inside vehicle, one with gunshot wounds

By Michael Scheidt
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – On Friday, April 1, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting a little before midnight. The shooting took place around 11:45 p.m. at Highway 30 and Ashland Dr. “Upon arrival,...

