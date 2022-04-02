ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Have you seen her? Manchester, NJ Police looking for missing 24-year old woman

By Vin Ebenau
 2 days ago
Manchester Township Police issued a missing person alert on Saturday around lunchtime after disappearing on Friday night. Kayla Moreno, 24,...

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

