ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport boy killed, girl injured while playing with gun, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KppRT_0exZJ8kD00

SHREVEPORT, La. — A 3-year-old Louisiana boy was killed and a 3-year-old girl was seriously injured when a gun they were playing with discharged Friday, authorities said.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the boy was playing with the weapon when it discharged and struck him in the chest at about 5:30 p.m. CDT, KTBS-TV reported. The bullet also struck the girl in the arm, the television station reported.

The boy was identified as Michael Thomas Jr., according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

Two adults were in the home at the time, KTAL-TV reported. There also was a baby in the home. The relationship between the children and adults is unclear, according to the Shreveport Times.

Both children were taken to an area hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead, according to KTBS. The girl was listed in serious but stable condition, the television station reported.

“We must as adults secure our weapons from children,” Sgt. Angie Willhite of the Shreveport Police Department said in a statement. “Especially small children. They’re inquisitive, they’re curious, they see things on TV. They want to pick things up that they don’t know about and they want to play with them. You keep up in high places. You keep them locked in boxes and in apparatus that children can’t manipulate.”

The child’s death is the 16th in Shreveport by a firearm this year, according to KTBS.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh

79K+

Followers

99K+

Posts

26M+

Views

Related
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Shooting Updates: 1 Arrest Made, Memorial Held For 6 Victims Killed

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – One person has now been arrested after three men and three women were killed 12 others were injured in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Sacramento. Dandrae Martin, 26, has been arrested on charges of assault and illegal firearm possession. Police say detectives and SWAT have served search warrants at three residences in the area as part of the shooting investigation. During those searches, police say at least one handgun was recovered. Booking photo of Dandrae Martin from a previous arrest in Arizona. (Credit: Arizona Dept. of Corrections) Investigators have received over 100 photos and videos through the online portal that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
News 12

Police: 7-year-old girl shot while playing in Hempstead back yard

Police say a 7-year-old girl was shot Saturday while playing in the back yard of a home in Hempstead. Radaia Simmons said her 7-year-old daughter was shot in the arm while playing on her scooter with her 3-year-old brother in the back yard. That's when witnesses say a person started shooting along Evans Avenue just before 3 p.m.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Bradenton Herald

7-year-old killed by van while on sidewalk with dad, Palmetto police say. Driver faces DWI.

A 7-year-old boy was hit and killed by a van while walking on the sidewalk with his father in Palmetto on Wednesday evening, the Palmetto Police Department said Thursday. They were walking on 4th Street West and 8th Avenue West at about 6:45 p.m. when the driver of a Ford van traveling south on 8th Avenue West drove onto the sidewalk, hitting him, police said in a news release..
PALMETTO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Homeless Woman Who Slept Near Scene Among 6 People Killed In Downtown Sacramento Mass Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning have now been identified by the Sacramento County coroner. They are: Johntaya Alexander, a 21-year-old Elk Grove woman. Melinda Davis, a 57-year-old woman. Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, a 32-year-old Salinas man. Yamile Martinez-Andrade, a 21-year-old Selma woman. Sergio Harris, a 38-year-old North Highlands man. De’vazia Turner, a 29-year-old Carmichael man. (Obtained by CBS13) All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police say. Davis was a homeless woman who was known to sleep on the sidewalk near the scene of the shooting, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. after...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Daily Mail

Violent criminal gang put GPS trackers on three prison guards' vehicles in bid to discover their home address and blackmail them into moving high-ranking member to a softer jail

Three prison officers' cars were fitted with GPS trackers as a group left behind an intimidating note calling for the transfer of a prisoner jailed after he was caught on CCTV wielding a gun in an armed robbery, a source claims. Staff were worried they would be followed home and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ktbs Tv#Ktal Tv#The Shreveport Times#Ktal Nbc#Nbc6news
The Independent

Teen who fell to his death from Orlando theme park ride was over weight limit for attraction, report says

A teenager who fell to his death from a 430ft high Florida theme park ride may have been to heavy to go on the attraction.Tyre Sampson’s family say that the 6ft5 14-year-old weighed 340 pounds, while the maximum weight for the FreeFall ride at Orlando’s ICON Park was 287 pounds, according to its manual.“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and that the bracket fits properly. If this is not so, do not let this person ride,” the manual reads.The youngster was killed while visiting...
ACCIDENTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’

State lawmakers grew frustrated Tuesday with a high-ranking member of Louisiana State Police when he avoided answers to their questions about the 2019 in-custody death of Ronald Greene.  “There’s something going on at State Police that’s rotten,” Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, chair of a special House committee that is looking into allegations of a coverup. […] The post Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mom arrested after boy, 8, found dead of apparent strangulation

A Wisconsin mother was arrested after her eight-year-old son died from apparent strangulation.Oliver Hitchcock died two days after he was found unresponsive by his father at an apartment in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.Authorities say that the youngster’s mother, who has not yet been named by police, was taken to hospital with “self-inflicted injuries.” She was later released from the hospital and transferred to Sheboygan County Jail, where she remains.“The initial response I can say was due to a strangulation,” Police Chief Eric Miller said.The alarm was raised when the boy’s father called 911 and started what police described as “life-saving measures”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
79K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy