This TikTok-Viral Towel Exfoliates All Of The Dead Skin Off Of Your Body — & It's Less Than $5

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
 2 days ago
TikTok has revitalized our skincare routines, beauty routines, and now, our shower routines. Thanks to TikTok, we’re obsessing over this Korean exfoliating mitt that is supposed to have insane results.

On July 14, 2020, a Tiktoker by the name of @opulentjade or Adrika posted a video of a Korean beauty product she found on Amazon that went insanely viral. In the video, she shows how powerful the exfoliating towel is, letting people see all the dead skin came off and how smooth she looked afterward.

Songwol Towel Exfoliating Towel Bath $4.39

The Songwol Towel Exfoliating Towel is a powerful Korean tool made 100 percent of Viscose Rayon, perfect for gently scrubbing the dead skin off of your body. The $4 tool has instantly become a staple in thousands of people’s households, with over 14,000 positive reviews on Amazon. The four-pack makes it perfect for any shower routine.

Using the exfoliating mitt is super easy. After showering with warm water for up to 40 minutes, start to slowly rub the towel up and town to exfoliate . Remove the dead skin cells and apply a lot of lotion. Then welcome the softest skin you may have ever had.

Something to keep in mind is that you should use this powerful tool sparingly. Because it’s so strong, lots of use can irritate the skin. Along with that, the towel may shrink after being soaked in water, but all you have to do is stretch it out.

