ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport boy killed, girl injured while playing with gun, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UlqeT_0exZIC5F00

SHREVEPORT, La. — A 3-year-old Louisiana boy was killed and a 3-year-old girl was seriously injured when a gun they were playing with discharged Friday, authorities said.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the boy was playing with the weapon when it discharged and struck him in the chest at about 5:30 p.m. CDT, KTBS-TV reported. The bullet also struck the girl in the arm, the television station reported.

The boy was identified as Michael Thomas Jr., according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

Two adults were in the home at the time, KTAL-TV reported. There also was a baby in the home. The relationship between the children and adults is unclear, according to the Shreveport Times.

Both children were taken to an area hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead, according to KTBS. The girl was listed in serious but stable condition, the television station reported.

“We must as adults secure our weapons from children,” Sgt. Angie Willhite of the Shreveport Police Department said in a statement. “Especially small children. They’re inquisitive, they’re curious, they see things on TV. They want to pick things up that they don’t know about and they want to play with them. You keep up in high places. You keep them locked in boxes and in apparatus that children can’t manipulate.”

The child’s death is the 16th in Shreveport by a firearm this year, according to KTBS.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: 7-year-old girl shot while playing in Hempstead back yard

Police say a 7-year-old girl was shot Saturday while playing in the back yard of a home in Hempstead. Radaia Simmons said her 7-year-old daughter was shot in the arm while playing on her scooter with her 3-year-old brother in the back yard. That's when witnesses say a person started shooting along Evans Avenue just before 3 p.m.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Bradenton Herald

7-year-old killed by van while on sidewalk with dad, Palmetto police say. Driver faces DWI.

A 7-year-old boy was hit and killed by a van while walking on the sidewalk with his father in Palmetto on Wednesday evening, the Palmetto Police Department said Thursday. They were walking on 4th Street West and 8th Avenue West at about 6:45 p.m. when the driver of a Ford van traveling south on 8th Avenue West drove onto the sidewalk, hitting him, police said in a news release..
PALMETTO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

6-year-old girl dies in drive-by shooting while watching TV, police say

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Police in Lake Charles are investigating a tragic shooting where a 6-year-old girl died in an apparent drive-by shooting from over the weekend. The Lake Charles Police Department reported gunshots rang out in a neighborhood east of downtown at about 11 p.m. Sunday, reported by KPLC.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ktbs Tv#Ktal Tv#The Shreveport Times#Ktal Nbc#Nbc6news
The Independent

Teen who fell to his death from Orlando theme park ride was over weight limit for attraction, report says

A teenager who fell to his death from a 430ft high Florida theme park ride may have been to heavy to go on the attraction.Tyre Sampson’s family say that the 6ft5 14-year-old weighed 340 pounds, while the maximum weight for the FreeFall ride at Orlando’s ICON Park was 287 pounds, according to its manual.“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and that the bracket fits properly. If this is not so, do not let this person ride,” the manual reads.The youngster was killed while visiting...
ACCIDENTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’

State lawmakers grew frustrated Tuesday with a high-ranking member of Louisiana State Police when he avoided answers to their questions about the 2019 in-custody death of Ronald Greene.  “There’s something going on at State Police that’s rotten,” Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, chair of a special House committee that is looking into allegations of a coverup. […] The post Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Mom arrested after boy, 8, found dead of apparent strangulation

A Wisconsin mother was arrested after her eight-year-old son died from apparent strangulation.Oliver Hitchcock died two days after he was found unresponsive by his father at an apartment in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.Authorities say that the youngster’s mother, who has not yet been named by police, was taken to hospital with “self-inflicted injuries.” She was later released from the hospital and transferred to Sheboygan County Jail, where she remains.“The initial response I can say was due to a strangulation,” Police Chief Eric Miller said.The alarm was raised when the boy’s father called 911 and started what police described as “life-saving measures”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Virginian-Pilot

4 people injured in overnight shooting at Virginia Beach bar; 2 officers fired guns, police say

Four people were injured and two Virginia Beach police officers are on temporary administrative assignment following an overnight shooting outside a bar. Officers were responding to a shooting in front of West Beach Tavern when they shot at an armed individual, who fled and hasn’t been located, according to police. Altogether, four people were injured and sustained injuries not considered ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man killed in fatality collision near Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. — A fatality collision occurred around 4:00 p.m. on W Camelback Rd, 3 miles west of Duncan in Stephens County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision involved a westbound 1992 Lincoln Town Car and an eastbound 2011 Dodge Ram. The Town Car exited the road to...
DUNCAN, OK
The Independent

Hungary train crash: ‘Seven killed and 10 injured’ as pick up truck hits carriages

Several people died and a number of others were injured when a train carriage derailed after hitting a pick-up truck in southern Hungary on Tuesday morning, police have said. The accident took place close to the Hungarian-Serbian border before 5am GMT, according to the Hungarian authorities. “Rescue effort are still ongoing, thus we cannot establish the number of casualties,” the police said in a statement. In an unconfirmed report, local news site delmagyar.hu said seven people were killed in the collision. The state railway company said the impact of the crash caused a carriage carrying 22 passengers to become derailed, with two people severely hurt and eight others suffering minor injuries. All those who were killed had been travelling in the van, it added. Csongrad-Csanad county police have closed the road as rescue efforts continue. More follows... Read More AP News Digest 3:15 amHarvard students' site helping Ukraine refugees find housingWins for pro-Putin leaders buttress autocracies in Europe
ACCIDENTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
101K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy