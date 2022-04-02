Citizen Issue Reported: Missed Trash/Recycling – Fri, 01 Apr 2022 17:01:53 -0400

Changes to when recycling and refuse is collected in the Centre Region are coming. Waste Management and the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority will begin collecting materials at 6 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. during the summer months, Eric Norenberg, Centre Region Council of Governments’ executive director said during Tuesday’s COG executive committee meeting. It will be part of a pilot program that will run the Tuesday after Memorial Day and end the Friday before Labor Day. An evaluation of the program will take place in September.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO