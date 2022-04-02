ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Citizen Issue Reported: Missed Trash/Recycling – Fri, 01 Apr 2022 17:01:53 -0400

By News Hound
wfncnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 01 Apr 2022 17:01:53 -0400:...

wfncnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

How and why recycling and trash collection will change in the Centre Region this summer

Changes to when recycling and refuse is collected in the Centre Region are coming. Waste Management and the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority will begin collecting materials at 6 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. during the summer months, Eric Norenberg, Centre Region Council of Governments’ executive director said during Tuesday’s COG executive committee meeting. It will be part of a pilot program that will run the Tuesday after Memorial Day and end the Friday before Labor Day. An evaluation of the program will take place in September.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy